Browns Top 3 offseason needs identified by national site

Generally speaking, very few people know what is going on behind closed doors in the NFL. In more rare is when anyone has concrete information about what the Cleveland Browns will do related to their roster. Agents will provide intel that benefits their players but the team is quite tight-lipped, some might say paranoid (for a decade or so at this point).

This year has been even more tight-lipped with rumors, not just in Cleveland but around the NFL.

GM Andrew Berry has been very aggressive in attempting to build the Browns roster. Free agency and trades have led into the wheeling and dealing of the NFL draft. Given Berry’s aggressiveness, fans and media are left to wonder what he might do this year. While the expectation is that Cleveland will be more subdued, a big move isn’t out of the question.

Earlier, we shared the five possible starting roles that could be available this season.

Sports Illustrated also shared what they believe are the Browns biggest needs before NFL free agency starts next week:

Cleveland Browns: RB, edge, LB Kareem Hunt is going to market. Nick Chubb could be behind him coming off a gruesome knee injury, and, at 28 years old, with a big cap hit. On defense, Za’Darius Smith is slated for free agency, which could leave the Browns without someone to complement Myles Garrett on the outside.

All three positions were listed in our five starters article but two of the more valuable positions were left off the list in favor of RB and LB. While both positions need to be addressed, neither is one that the NFL currently values in terms of contracts or draft picks. In the upcoming NFL draft, the backs are considered deep but without top-level players while there are huge concerns about the linebackers group.

The Browns can likely fill needs at those positions much easier than they can at defensive end, defensive tackle or another wide receiver/tight end weapon.

What do you think about the 3 needs identified by SI?