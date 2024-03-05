Daily Dawg Chow 3/5: Browns draft board tightening

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature: cleveland browns
- Browns Top 3 offseason needs identified by national site (Jared Mueller) Lots of opinions about the Browns roster going into NFL free agency and the NFL draft
- Browns roster: Up to 5 starting spots up for grabs; Could inform NFL draft, free agency (Jared Mueller) Rumors will likely revolve around these positions, salary cap space and draft picks could be used to fill needs
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: DL Brandon Dorlus (Matt Wilson) Dorlus is the definition of versatility as a defensive lineman
- Browns free agency: Past spending on roster can help predict future decisions (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency is a crap shoot where most moves are bad a year or two later
- NFL Networks Daniel Jeremiah’s Favorite Day Two Wide Receivers For Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Last week during the NFL Combine, he met with Browns radio color analyst Nathan Zegura to discuss the draft in more detail, highlighting some of the best position groups, the QB situation at the top of the draft and then what the Browns could look to due next month.”
- Cleveland Browns 2024 Free Agency Cheat Sheet (OBR) “Your one stop shop to get the key names in free agency that Andrew Berry’s Cleveland Browns are most likely to look at!”
- Cleveland Browns’ lead doctor becomes president of NFL Physicians Society (WKYC) “Dr. James Voos leads orthopedic surgery at University Hospitals and has also been the Browns’ head physician since 2014.”
- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt connects with youth baseball players in Elyria (Morning Journal) “On the field, Hunt started the 2023 NFL season without a contract, but kept in shape and ended up on the roster of the Cleveland Browns partway into the season, finishing tied for the team in total touchdowns on the season.”
- First Browns mock draft of 2024 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier kicks off the mock draft season
