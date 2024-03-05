Browns, Joe Flacco updates: 2 reports on the possibility of a reunion

When the Cleveland Browns were forced to turn to QB Joe Flacco near the end of the 2023 season, no one could imagine Flacco Fever taking over the NFL. The team won four of Flacco’s five starts which led the veteran quarterback to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award after the season.

While the wins came for the Browns, Flacco’s struggles with turnovers continued to be a big problem and doomed the team’s Wild Card playoff game.

With QB Deshaun Watson expected back, most believed that Flacco would find another team in NFL free agency where he could get a shot at starting again. Rumors flew during the NFL Combine that the New England Patriots might be interested. With OC Alex Van Pelt in New England, former Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett have also been linked to the Patriots.

Tuesday, with the tagging deadline in place, came two reports about the possible return of Flacco to Cleveland.

First, from a national level, Mike Florio reported the two sides have talked about a reunion:

Per a league source, a reunion with the Browns is Flacco’s first choice. He loves playing there — the team, the city, the fans, everything. The two sides met regarding the possibility last week, at the Scouting Combine.

Then, from a local level, Brad Stainbrook of The OBR reported a similar mutual interest between the team and player:

The #Browns and the rep of AP Comeback Player of the Year QB Joe Flacco met at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week. The interest for a reunion in Cleveland next season is mutual, per a league source. pic.twitter.com/Yv5FZeNJjB — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 5, 2024

Bringing back Flacco could help the Browns feel safe if Watson’s recovery from shoulder surgery takes longer than expected. The timing of both reports is interesting and could mean that Flacco’s representatives didn’t find as much interest around the league in their QB’s service while at the NFL Combine.

In five regular-season games in 2023, Flacco completed 60% of his passes for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 74% of his passes in the playoff loss with one touchdown and two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

The new league year opens officially on March 13th but players and teams can start talking on March 11th. As their own free agent, Cleveland could re-sign Flacco before either of those dates.

Are you surprised that Flacco would return as the team’s backup? Do you think these reports are accurate or an agent’s attempt to push interest in the QB around the league?