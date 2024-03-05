NFL Tag Deadline Day: 7 players tagged, 9 cut, 2 re-sign on a busy day

The NFL’s tag deadline day has come and gone with seven pending free agents no longer to hit the market as free. The Cleveland Browns, unsurprisingly, did not use a tag. NFL free agency saw a huge chunk taken out of it as the following will no longer be available to freely sign with new teams with six of the seven hit with a franchise tag:

DE Josh Allen

WR Michael Pittman

DE Brian Burns

DT Justin Madubuike

CB Jaylon Johnson

S Antoine Winfield

S Kyle Dugger - Transition tag

Related Browns could make a splash and other NFL rumors

Those seven are on top of WR Tee Higgins and CB L’Jarius Sneed who had been tagged earlier in the offseason. Both Higgins and Sneed are expected to be traded but nothing is certain on that front.

Two other players will not hit the free agent market as the Houston Texans brought back TE Dalton Schultz on a three-year deal worth $36 million and the Detroit Lions re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal.

Nine others, all of whom signed big deals or changed teams in free agency in the last few years, will join the free-agent market after reports of their releases today:

S Jamal Adams

S Quandre Diggs

TE Will Dissly

TE CJ Uzomah

TE Hayden Hurst

DT Rayshawn Jenkins

CB Darious Williams

LB Eric Kendricks

LB Jerome Baker

With a few days until legal tampering can begin, it is likely we hear of quite a few other players either returning to their teams or being released before the 2024 league year even starts.