2024 Browns Free Agency Frenzy: Linebackers

The Cleveland Browns are almost out of linebackers. There are more listed on their free agent list than on the actual roster.

The most likely to be re-signed are Sione Takitaki and perhaps Anthony Walker as he has had injury issues on his own. Jacob Phillips can’t remain healthy and is probably gone. Matthew Adams and Jordan Kunaszyk were signed predominately for special teams and had minimal production so in all likelihood they will not be retained as well.

That leaves JOK, Tony Fields, Mohamoud Diabate, and practice squader Charlie Thomas as the only linebackers remaining. Two of these were undrafted rookies last year.

But here is the rub with linebackers. The Browns are an analytics team, and analytics state pay both defensive ends and both outside cornerbacks, and the rest of the defense needs to come on the cheap. Currently, JOK is the highest-paid linebacker with a cap hit of $2.06 million. Takitaki made $2.43 million last year while Walker did make $3 million in 2021.

This means that Cleveland will pass on an exceptional linebacker such as Frankie Luvu (125 tackles) of the Carolina Panthers who is in a position to command $12 million a year. Or Patrick Queen (133 tackles) of the Baltimore Ravens who will cash in with a five-year $92.6 million deal. For the Browns, these are hard passes because analytics says no thank you and place those extra funds into a stud pass-rushing defensive end instead. It seems like every year Jordyn Brooks is one of the league’s best tacklers, yet analytics won’t allow the Browns to spend $12 million a season for him.

Here are three affordable possibilities for the Browns available in free agency:

OLB Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks

6’-0”, 242 pounds

Age: 33

Free agency ranking: 58

NFL draft: 2012 Round 2, pick #47 (Seahawks)

Career Pro Bowls: 9

40 time: 4.46

2023 season: Pro Bowl, 15 starts, 183 tackles, 6 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 7 pressures, 1 hurry, 2 knockdowns, 11 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 8 missed tackles

Yes, Wagner is an older player. Yes, his time in Cleveland might be for only a few seasons and more factual maybe just one. And yes, he is an ageless wonder but made the Pro Bowl this year once again.

Wagner remains a tackling machine as evidenced by his 183 tackles which led the league this year. He has lost agility in space but makes up for it due to his play recognition. He still has a high football IQ and will run sideline-to-sideline with relentless pursuit.

Needless to say, he has experience in run stoppage is invaluable. May be strictly a first and second-down backer. In 2023 his run-defense grade was 92.7. Bring him in and watch him work his magic.

Projection: Two years, $10 million

ILB Josey Jewell

Denver Broncos

6’-2”, 236 pounds

Age: 29

Free agency ranking: 78

NFL draft: 2018 Round 4, pick #106 (Broncos)

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 4.79

2023 season: 15 starts, 108 tackles, 3 QB hits, 3.0 sacks, 5 pressures, 1 hurry, 1 knockdown, 2 tackles for loss, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 missed tackles

Cleveland needs great tacklers which is what Jewell is. Ranked #47 in total tackles this past season and has a relentless motor. Rarely misses a tackle. Not great in blitz situations, but is an elite run-stopper. Film junkie who comes prepared.

High football IQ and can diagnose run plays quickly. Not the best in coverage, but will contest throws and cover larger tight ends. Always flows downhill looking to make plays. Great discipline and technique, with patience to help him avoid missed tackles.

Projection: Two years, $12.5 million

OLB Nicholas Morrow

Philadelphia Eagles

6’-0”, 216 pounds

Age: 28

Free agency ranking: 140

NFL draft: 2017 Undrafted

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 4.52

2023 season: 12 starts, 95 tackles, 5 QB hits, 3.0 sacks, 5 pressures, 2 knockdowns, 12 tackles for loss, 5 pass defenses, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 6 missed tackles

Morrow is a solid three-down linebacker who can play inside or is best suited for the WILL position. He has great pursuit abilities and is a proficient spot dropper in the zone coverage. His weakness is coverage with running backs but shines stacking up against larger tight ends.

Cleveland’s defense needs dependable tacklers who can rack up big numbers. Morrow checks those boxes.

Projection: One-year, $2 million

Which linebacker stands out to you as one the Browns should sign?