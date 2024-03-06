Daily Dawg Chow 3/6: Joe Flacco wants to return to Cleveland, do the Browns want to bring him back?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Tag Deadline Day: 7 players tagged, 9 cut, 2 re-sign on a busy day (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency will look different after today
- Browns, Joe Flacco updates: 2 reports on the possibility of a reunion (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency starts next week but Deshaun Watson’s veteran backup may be identified
- Browns Free Agency Profile: WR Darnell Mooney (Matt Wilson) Could Darnell Mooney be the missing link to Cleveland’s lack of offensive explosion?
- NFL Free Agency Profile: DE Jonathan Greenard (Thomas Moore) Houston’s Jonathan Greenard could be a nice addition to Cleveland’s defensive end rotation.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- A Browns Reunion Is Reportedly This Veteran Quarterback’s Preferred Destination (Sports Illustrated) “League sources reportedly confirmed to the site’s founder, Mike Florio that “Flacco’s first choice,” as an unrestricted free agency is to return to Cleveland.”
- Joe Flacco, Browns have been talking about a reunion (NBC) “Last year, quarterback Joe Flacco signed with the Browns on November 20.”
- NFL Rumors: Joe Flacco Eyes Browns Return in Free Agency amid Contract Talks (Bleacher Report) “Joe Flacco resurrected his career with the Cleveland Browns last season and reportedly doesn’t want to go anywhere.”
- Browns free-agency priorities: Wide receiver, D-lineman among biggest question marks (The Athletic) “Taking a look at Cleveland’s potential plans in March and the position groups that will be focal points for decision-makers.”
- Browns want Christian Wilkins (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the latest free agency buzz
