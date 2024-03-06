Browns Free Agency Profile: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Cleveland Browns will be looking to add talent to its running back room within the next few months, and there are plenty of good options available in free agency.

Kareem Hunt is set to become a free agent next week, and the team could be looking for another player to help take over his workload in tandem with Jerome Ford in 2024. The team will most likely be looking for players who have been effective as both a runner and pass catcher. Cleveland has always shown an affinity for balanced running backs, and that most likely won’t change going forward.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted by Kansas City to be their workhorse back but he’s been dealing with nagging injuries over the past two seasons, which caused him to fall out of favor with the team. He managed to stay fairly healthy in 2023 and has been a versatile player when on the field as a Chief. If Cleveland believes that he can get back to the type of player that he was during his first two years in the league, then he could be a “shoo-in” depth signing at the position.

Despite their current financial situation, they can create a decent amount of cap space within the next month ($40M+). Andrew Berry has always done a great job of being able to get the best “bang for his buck” in Free Agency and he’ll most likely continue to do so in 2024.

We will continue to profile free agents as we head into the NFL combine. Once we have data from draft prospects we will add NFL draft profiles as well.

Name

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Position

Running Back

Height/Weight

5’7”, 207 pounds

2023 Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Stats

2023: 15 games, 3 starts - 70 atts., 223 rush. yards, 3.2 avg., 1 touchdown, 17 recs., 188 rec. yards, 1 touchdown

Career: 48 games, 32 starts - 441 atts., 1845 rush. yards, 4.2 avg., 12 touchdowns, 89 recs., 765 rec. yards, 7 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Final year of Kansas City deal, $3,443,229 cap number

Fit with Browns

Edwards-Helaire would give Cleveland another all-purpose back to pair with Jerome Ford in the backfield for 2024. He’s a great pass catcher and looks good running the ball, especially in short-yardage situations. “CEH” uses his excellent lower body strength and leverage advantage to consistently get underneath the pads of bigger defenders due to his compact 5’7” frame. It’s naturally difficult for defenders to stop him from falling forward.

He’d be one of the more talented, cost-effective options that the team could acquire this offseason.

Browns player signing could impact

Jerome Ford - If the team were to sign Edwards-Helaire, there’s a chance that he could take away some of Ford’s 3rd down opportunities as well as being a candidate to get carries in short yardage scenarios.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

The Browns would still most likely be interested in drafting a running back in April simply due to the depth of the 2024 class. However, if Cleveland did decide to add Edwards-Helaire they could choose to wait on taking a ball-carrier until later in the draft than originally planned.

Priority

Light-Medium. The Browns are undoubtedly going to add a running back or two to the roster this offseason, and there are plenty of options that are somewhat similar to the type of player that “CEH” is. If Andrew Berry and Co. choose to be frugal in the running back department, Edwards-Helaire is one of the quintessential “Bang-for-your-buck” players out there.

Projected APY: $1,219,000

