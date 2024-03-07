Justin Fields “rumors:” Browns trade doesn’t make sense

It’s that time. With the NFL offseason beginning shortly, it’s only right that we see outrageous scenarios being considered

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is likely not going to be the starter for Chicago in 2024. Chicago has the 1st overall pick thanks to the trade that was done with the Carolina Panthers last year, and it is expected that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will likely be selected by the team (or University of North Carolina QB Drake Maye, or LSU QB Jayden Daniels) in this upcoming draft.

Judging by the market for Fields, it appears that it’s not as big as people think and Chicago might not be in a rush to trade him.

"I've said all along that I'd be very surprised if the Bears didn't go Caleb Williams at one..



I don't think the market for Justin Fields is as robust as the Bears and he had thought" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iXU9ZGK05N — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2024

Bears could hold onto Justin Fields for a while pic.twitter.com/bEvBbFzdS5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 4, 2024

However, that doesn’t stop speculation that the Cleveland Browns could be a landing spot for Fields:

The Ringer's @BenjaminSolak also lists the #Browns as a potential landing spot for Justin Fields



Full article: https://t.co/Yw2apee9xf pic.twitter.com/YCupnuJozK — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) March 4, 2024

This comes after ESPN’s Seth Walder made Fields to Cleveland his “bold move.”

Let me start off by saying I am a fan of Fields. Going back to when he was at Ohio State, I appreciated him for what he did and how he played during his tenure with the Buckeyes. However, the Browns trading for Justin Fields makes zero sense. None whatsoever.

Overall cost

This is probably the most important thing that people are forgetting. Fields has been in the league for 3 years, and for those three years, Fields hasn’t shown much during his time in Chicago.

Granted, he had to deal with multiple head coaching and offensive coordinator changes but the inconsistencies he has shown have not warranted enough to trade a high-quality draft pick for him. The reason why his market isn’t as robust is that teams are buying low while the Bears are attempting to sell high.

Cleveland has other needs to address and the backup quarterback situation is the least of the concerns.

Let’s say the Browns choose to trade for Fields, not only do you end up giving up a draft pick but you have a decision to make on his fifth-year option. His option is worth $23.3 million if it were to be picked up and the Bears (or a team that has acquired him in a trade) have until May to make a decision on that option. That’s too much money to give away for someone who hasn’t shown that he is worth giving up that amount of money. From a trade and financial standpoint, it doesn’t make any sense for Cleveland to trade for Justin Fields.

Overall Fit with The Browns and the roster

Fields is at best a backup/starting quarterback in this league, currently. He has upside for sure but hasn’t proven he’s worth the pick and fifth-year option yet.

With that being said, Fields could be a starter on some teams that need a quarterback and he can be a backup for most teams. Fields is not a fit for the Browns nor should he be. I understand Deshaun Watson isn’t universally liked right now but he is easily a better quarterback than Fields. Watson’s biggest issue is he can’t stay on the field.

Fields’s biggest issue is he hasn’t shown much growth. Fields is in year 3 and he is still making the same mistakes that should be fixed by now. Holding on to the ball for too long, lack of pocket awareness and inability and the inconsistent play is why he’s going to be replaced.

If Cleveland were to trade for Fields, it would be for a rental and Watson is going to be the starter in 2024. Fields would essentially be a backup under Watson and the odds of him seeing the field with Watson on the roster is essentially zero, unless health issues hit again.

Even then, if the team needs a backup, a more reliable veteran would be the better fit.

Fields needs to go somewhere he can grow and develop the right way, with the right supporting cast and infrastructure. Cleveland is contending for a Super Bowl right now, and Fields doesn’t fit the timeline for the roster. If the Browns were in the situation that the Atlanta Falcons were in right now (being on the cusp of being a playoff team but needing a quarterback) then it would be under consideration. However, Cleveland isn’t in that situation.

From a fit and roster standpoint, trading for Justin Fields makes zero sense for the Cleveland Browns.