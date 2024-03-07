Daily Dawg Chow 3/7: Cleveland Browns consider options as Free Agency nears

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Joe Flacco open to returning to Browns, ‘all things being equal’ (Thomas Moore) Veteran QB still wants to play, but Cleveland is a spot he feels good about if it plays out that way in free agency.
- Browns Free Agency Profile: DE A.J. Epenesa (Matt Wilson) A.J. Epenesa would thrive across from Myles Garrett on Cleveland’s defensive line
- Browns Free Agency Profile: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Matt Wilson) Edwards-Helaire can solidify Cleveland’s backfield in tandem with Jerome Ford and Co.
- Browns near bottom, but not last, in games lost due to injury (Jared Mueller) Injuries decimated Cleveland but not as much as it did the Texans
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Draft experts and analysts weigh in on Browns second-round draft pick (clevelandbrowns.com) “Multiple wideout prospects are mocked to the Browns in the second round.”
- Joe Flacco: Browns Are ‘Definitely’ Top NFL Free Agency Choice If ‘All Things Equal’ (Bleacher Report) “Impending free agent quarterback Joe Flacco would certainly welcome a return to the Cleveland Browns, remarking on The SiriusXM Blitz with Bruce Murray that “all things equal, Cleveland is definitely the place I feel best about.”
- Joe Flacco: “Cleveland Is Definitely That Place I Would Feel The Best About.” (Sports Illustrated) “During an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Browns quarterback Joe Flacco expressed his preference to return to Cleveland in 2024.”
- Inside Express Beer’s year one results at Cleveland Browns Stadium (Sports Business Journal) “Express Beer was a continuation of a previous project (created by all the previously mentioned companies) with the Browns in 2022 called Cleveland Cold Ones, which was an order-from-seat and walk-up offering.”
- 2024 is the year for the Browns to go all out (Youtube) Quincy Carrier sets the stakes for this upcoming season
