Former Buckeye defender “likes” the idea of playing for the Browns, coming home

NFL free agency is mostly excitement for a short amount of time followed by the realization that most players hit the market for a reason. Whether that reason is because their skills have declined, they don't fit a system, injury concerns or some kind of attitude/culture fit issue with their previous teams, rarely are free agents huge hits on their new teams.

Recently we saw a number of players, including LB Jerome Baker Jr., who signed big deals in the last couple of years, either as free agents or with their own teams, be released.

This year’s free agency is likely to follow suit but, at least right now, fans and media are excited about what could be.

Baker is a player that Cleveland Browns fans have an interest in and the former Ohio State Buckeyes star and Cleveland native liking this message about coming home is only going to spur on rumors:

Seems like Jerome Baker definitely would not be opposed to coming home #Browns pic.twitter.com/19YUYgBfll — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 6, 2024

We confirmed the above screenshot on his account.

Baker, who just turned 27, would be an interesting fit for the Browns. He is similar to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as a lighter linebacker but could benefit from a solid defensive line in front of him. In six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Baker had 587 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 46 QB hits, 22.5 sacks, 21 passes defended and six forced fumbles.

In our Free Agency Frenzy piece on linebackers, Baker wasn’t included due to the timing of his release. Given his age and experience, it will be interesting what sort of contract will be out there as linebackers (along with running backs) have been devalued year after year in free agency. Cleveland has limited players under contract besides JOK going into the offseason.

The Dolphins will pay just under $5 million in dead salary cap space after cutting Baker on top of another $17 million due to other releases. The former third-round pick had signed a three-year extension worth $37.5 million but was released with one year left on the deal to save Miami almost $10 million on the cap.

A former Buckeye and Cleveland native, do you think the Browns should pursue Baker despite already having a smaller starting linebacker in JOK?