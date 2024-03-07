Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DL position - Big decisions to be made

Next up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the defensive line position. The Browns have five defensive linemen set to hit the open market: DE Za’Darius Smith, DT Jordan Elliott, DT Shelby Harris, DT Maurice Hurst, and DE Sam Kamara.

How and When They Joined the Browns

Among the Browns’ free agent defensive linemen, Elliott is the longest-tenured member of the club, as he was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie contract is up.

Smith, Harris, and Hurst were all added during the 2023 offseason. Smith was acquired via trade. He signed a lucrative 3-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings in 2022, but was traded to the Browns on May 16, 2023 in exchange for two fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick. Andrew Berry did some contract re-structuring upon the team acquiring Smith.

Harris signed a 1-year, $3.5 million deal with Cleveland, while Hurst signed a 1-year, $1.24 million deal, in 2023.

Kamara first signed to the Browns’ practice squad in October 2022, after previously having been an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2021.

Productivity Level Last Season

Za’Darius Smith the Prized Addition

One of the most unexpected splashes last offseason, coming after the heat of free agency and the draft, was when Berry traded for Smith. Ogbo Okoronkwo had been signed to presumably be a starting defensive end, but then Smith’s addition pushed him into a role-playing job. Smith was going to be replacing the reps opposite Myles Garrett that used to belong to Jadeveon Clowney, who left on bad terms.

Smith finished the season with 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 3 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. He had a PFF grade of 82.6 on the season, with a pass-rush win rate of 18.5%. He did seem to get hurt in a lot of games, but would either only miss a few snaps, or would be fine for the next week.

Defensive Tackle Depth

Elliott started 14 games for the Browns in 2023, registering 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 pass defended. He also blocked a field goal.

Harris finished the year with 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 tackles for losses, 5 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. He also blocked a field goal.

Hurst’s season was cut short to injury, but he finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss, 1 interception, 3 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery.

Kamara an ERFA

Kamara only actually played in Week 18, logging 7 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. He is the team’s lone exclusive rights free agent, which means if they want to retain him, they can tag him for a one-year, minimum salary contract.

What the Browns Should Do

It’ll be interesting to see how the Browns handle their defensive line situation. Smith was a high quality defensive end for the team, but he’ll command about $11 million in cap space again. Will they want to pursue that, or would they rather make a run at one of the edge rushers with even more potential? I think either path is valid, as long as the club signs someone of high caliber.

Hurst and Harris were great signings for the Browns last year, as both players provided good rotational depth and stepped up with key stops or passes defended. Hurst’s contract was a little more affordable, but Harris made more plays. I’d like both guys back as rotational players.

If the Browns are going to make a big investment this offseason, I’d like for it to be at the defensive tackle position, which means you let a guy like Elliott test the free agent market, even though he’s your only home grown talent up front.

Let us know below who you think the Browns will re-sign. I have two polls: one for Smith, and one for the defensive tackles.

