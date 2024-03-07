Franchised star DE could be available for cheaper trade than expected, Browns should make a call

The luster of NFL free agency wears off rather quickly when the season gets started and, generally, one or two years into big-money deals that are signed for players switching teams. With teams getting smarter about locking up their players sooner and the ability to franchise tag players for a year or two, rare does a truly game-changing player at a position of value and under the age of 30 actually hit the free agent market.

Taking a look at the top of this year’s free agent class, there is just one player who will play all of next season under the age of 30 who didn’t receive the franchise tag: DT Christian Wilkins. That explains the Cleveland Browns rumored interest in signing Wilkins this offseason as the only young, impactful star in the group.

While defensive tackle is important, the Browns would likely have more interest if a player at an even more valuable position, like wide receiver or defensive end, was free. WR Tee Higgins or DEs Brian Burns and Josh Allen are three players in PFF’s top 10 free agents who were tagged from those positions.

According to Josina Anderson, a sign and trade with the Carolina Panthers for Burns shouldn’t be as expensive as many think:

Regarding Carolina’s current situation with Brian Burns, a league source told me in their opinion, that the #Panthers should adapt better to present circumstances in order to potentially consummate a trade. The source said in their view it’s a double whammy to pay huge money for… pic.twitter.com/upcMrGXBhF — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 7, 2024

The logic in Anderson’s tweet makes sense, in general. A team acquiring Burns would have to give him a huge salary which would make them less interested in trading a ton of assets for him as well. This is true for any player hit with the tag but Burns’ talent and positional value make it interesting.

There is a history of tagged players, especially pass rushers, being traded for less than a first-round pick. Yannick Ngakoue was dealt for a second-rounder and a conditional fifth. Jadeveon Clowney was dealt four a couple of backups and a third-round pick. Dee Ford was traded for a second-round pick in 2019. Cleveland acquired WR Jarvis Landry in exchange for a fourth and seventh-round set of selections.

In five seasons in the league, the 6’5” Burns has accumulated 46 sacks including a career-high 12.5 in 2022. He’s also had 85 QB hits, 59 tackles for loss, 13 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

With Za’Darius Smith set for free agency, the ability to create a ton of cap space and the rare occasion that a top-flight pass rusher is available, the Browns should make a call to the Panthers. If Anderson’s reporting is correct, the trade would be the easy step as a third-round pick this year, or a second next year, would be more than reasonable.

Agreeing on a contract might be more difficult depending on what reports and projections you believe.

33rd Team

An extension for Burns should surpass the five-year, $110 million deal Bradley Chubb signed after he was traded to Miami, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it hovers around Myles Garrett’s $25 million AAV.

Spotrac

Market Value 5 yrs, $108,745,635 Avg. Salary: $21,749,127

The Athletic

“When Burns ended a two-day “hold in” before Week 1 last year, The Athletic reported he was seeking a deal with an annual average value of about $30 million. The Panthers were willing to go as high as five years at $27 million a year, according to a league source with knowledge of the contract talks.”

If the final numbers are accurate, GM Andrew Berry probably has to bow out. A deal in the range of Garrett’s deal or lower should be welcomed with open arms. Currently, Nick Bosa leads all edge rushers with $34 million a year with TJ Watt ($28) and Joey Bosa ($27) just above Garrett’s $25 million per year.

The Panthers have reportedly cut off contract negotiations with Burns which makes a trade seem likely. Whether Anderson’s information proves to be true and how big of a contract Burns demands will decide how many teams are actually interested.

What would you trade for Burns if you were Berry? How big of a contract are you willing to give him to play on the other side of Garrett?