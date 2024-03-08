2024 Browns Free Agency Frenzy: Offensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2023 playoff game against the Houston Texans with only three offensive tackles. Is that normal? Or is this a matter of concern? All it took was for either starters Geron Christian or James Hudson to be injured, then former practice squad member Leroy Watson would have been inserted. And then what? Any injury would have been a huge issue.

So, doesn’t it make sense to have some able-bodies on the bench?

Of course, this was the time of the season when a large sector of the offensive line was serving their time on IR: Jack Conklin, Drew Forbes, Dawand Jones, Dawson Deaton, and Jed Wills. Along the way, injuries had been suffered by Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, and Ethan Pocic. Which all means that attrition happens every single season, to every single team in the league.

Is Hudson the answer to playing a backup role? Will the franchise retain either Christian or Watson? Can Wills and Conklin return in 2024 from their injuries, and if so, what version will they become?

The Browns don’t need a starter to come in, with Conklin, Wills, and Jones, hopefully, that is taken care of. What Cleveland needs is a capable backup with the versatility to play both sides, so that when one of these three becomes injured - which has been the case - then there is a minimal drop-off in protection. A high-priced player is not needed but more like what Chris Hubbard offered for several years.

Currently, Conklin will make $15 million this year, Wills $4.926 million, Jones $1.158 million, Hudson $1.068 million, and Watson $832,500. Christian is a free agent.

Here are three possibilities for the Browns:

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Las Vegas Raiders

6’-4”, 330 pounds

Age: 29

Free agency ranking: 61

NFL draft: 2017 Round 5, pick #159 (Ravens)

Career Pro Bowls: none, 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team

40 time: 5.22

2023 season: 14 starts, 905 offensive snaps

Eluemunor had been a career swing tackle but was thrust into service this past season after an injury to the starter. Which is exactly what Cleveland is looking for.

Blessed with a girthy build, he has functional lateral quickness with active feet. His hand strength allows him to punch and lock into opponents.

Projection: One-year, $3 million

OT Josh Jones

Houston Texans

6’-5”, 319 pounds

Age: 26

Free agency ranking: 114

NFL draft: 2020 Round 3, pick #72 (Cardinals)

Career Pro Bowls: none

40 time: 5.27

2023 season: 3 starts, 227 offensive snaps

In the pandemic year, Jones was one of the offensive tackle darlings and had a late first-round grade on him but dropped to Round 3. He was eventually traded to the Houston Texans after three unassuming years with the Arizona Cardinals. Cleveland could be his next stop as a quality backup with 24 NFL starts.

A natural left tackle, he does possess a long frame with lateral smoothness. Has hints of a nasty demeanor. Jones does need better acceleration into initial engagement and needs to improve his angles in order to move defenders. Also has a problem getting his feet set.

Projection: One-year, $2.5 million

OT Cameron Fleming

Denver Broncos

6’-5”, 320 pounds

Age: 31

Free agency ranking: 143

NFL draft: 2014 Round 4, pick #140 (Patriots)

Career Pro Bowls: none, Two Time Super Bowl champion

40 time: 5.28

2023 season: 1 start, 126 offensive snaps

Cleveland’s need for a swing tackle could end with Fleming. He has 62 NFL starts under his belt but has played in 117 games with the balance blocking on field goal and punt teams.

Fleming is a capable swing tackle who can play both sides. He is a high-floor pass protector but does have his limitations as a run blocker. If the Browns need a fourth tackle who can come in and produce, Fleming has lost quickness but is a big man with strong hands.

Projection: One-year, $2.2 million