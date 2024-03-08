Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: LB position - Trying to retain the depth

Next up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the linebacker position. The Browns have five linebackers set to hit the open market: Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Matthew Adams.

How and When They Joined the Browns

Walker signed with the Browns in 2021 after his rookie contract with the Indianapolis Colts had expired. Since then, he has re-signed on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 ($1.23 million deal last year).

Takitaki was a 3rd-round pick by the Browns in 2019. He was also a free agent last offseason, and the Browns opted to re-sign him to a one-year deal worth $2.43 million.

Phillips was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2020, but his rookie contract is expiring.

Kunaszyk signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in August 2022.

Adams signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in March 2023, previously having played for the Colts and Bears.

Productivity Level Last Season

The Veteran Walker

Besides the defensive line, linebacker is the group with the most number of players set to hit free agency. Walker finished last season with 42 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries. He missed the final few games of the season with a knee injury, but was a team captain.

Takitaki Remains the Solid Commodity

Takitaki has been a stable presence for the past two years. Last year, he logged 64 tackles, which was third most on the team. He also had 2 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 interception, and 3 passes defended.

Injuries Plague Phillips

Phillips always was thought to have potential, but injuries have plagued his career — first a biceps injury in 2021, and then pectoral injuries in each of the last two seasons, including him missing all of 2023.

Kunaszyk & Adams on Special Teams?

Kunaszyk looked poised to have an increased role this season, based on how he was being used in training camp and the preseason. However, he suffered a knee injury that landed him on IR, and he wasn’t activated until the end of November. He finished with 7 tackles, including 2 tackles for a loss, as well as 2 special teams tackles.

Adams played a little bit on defense, also finishing with 7 tackles. He was intended to be a special teams ace, though, and led the team with 7 tackles, 3 assists, and 1 forced fumble on special teams.

What the Browns Should Do

Walker and Takitaki are both solid players, and the team might be able to re-sign them for a combined $4 to $5 million. Even if they are rotational backups, those are solid pieces to have, as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the star who will eventually need the long-term, lucrative extension.

I would pass on Phillips and Kunaszyk. Phillips’ injury luck has been a shame, but I also don’t think there’s enough standout play on the resume to warrant trying to rely on him as a contributor again.

Adams signed for the minimum last year and did good work on special teams. Ray Ventrone should push to have his top tackler return on another minimum salary deal.

Let us know below who you think the Browns will re-sign.

