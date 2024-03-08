Daily Dawg Chow 3/8: Browns spend more money than any other team - by a lot

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DL position - Big decisions to be made (Chris Pokorny) Will the Browns keep Za’Darius Smith, Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and/or Sam Kamara?
- Browns cash spending drops in 2023; 3-year spending tops NFL by large margin (Jared Mueller) While the NFL salary cap is discussed primarily, cash spending is vital to understand
- Franchised star DE could be available for cheaper trade than expected, Browns should make a call (Jared Mueller) Brian Burns and Josh Allen are the 2 young, stud edge rushers in NFL free agency
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns are top-spending team in NFL (WOIO) “Free agency begins next week and the Browns have a league-high 9 players with a cap hit of $10 million or more, led by Deshaun Watson at $63.9 million.”
- 3 moves Cleveland Browns must make in Free Agency, 2024 NFL Draft, via trade this offseason (Draftkings Network) “At various points, they lost their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and backup quarterback, PJ Walker. Eventually, they turned to fourth-string QB Joe Flacco, who was signed midseason.”
- NFL writer predicts the Cleveland Browns will make a mistake with QB Joe Flacco (A to Z Sports) “One NFL writer predicts that the Cleveland Browns will be losing Joe Flacco in free agency.”
- Will Browns Make Big Splash When The New League Year Opens Next Week? (Sports Illustrated) “As NFL Free Agency opens officially next Wednesday, Browns fans are excited by the possibility of a big acquisition for Cleveland.”
- What all the Joe Flacco vs DeShaun Watson debates are missing (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies the one (fairly major) flaw in the discussion about bringing Flacco back
