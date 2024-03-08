Report: Browns have talked to teams about dealing away a starting defender

One thing that has been true about Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is that he is always active. Whether it is in the offseason through NFL free agency, trades for veterans, moving around in the NFL draft or the constant changes on the roster, the Browns transaction log has been long since 2020.

Berry isn’t afraid to make moves that he believes help his team in the short and long term. While he may not be as active as in the past, Berry has a flexible cap situation that could allow him to make a big move if he deems fit.

Taking a look at Cleveland’s roster, many have speculated that the cornerback group could be in line for a shake-up. Denzel Ward already has his big contract, Greg Newsome is coming up on his fifth-year option and Martin Emerson has two years left on his rookie deal. Newsome shot down a rumor last year that he wanted out but, given his role and contract status, could be the most likely one on the move.

Now comes a report from the Washington Post that Berry has started those conversations with other teams:

Multiple GMs said the Cleveland Browns made it clear they are open to dealing one of their top cornerbacks as they try to balance salaries after years of heavy spending.

The keyword there is “balance” as owner Jimmy Haslam has never backed down from spending money but the roster might need more money spent on a different position.

If the Browns can get a draft pick and/or player in exchange for Newsome, they would then have more money to spend on a defensive tackle, defensive end or wide receiver. Allocation of assets is a vital discussion in the team-building process.

Do you think the Browns should trade one of their corners? If so, where would you like them to spend that money instead?