Browns add $10 million in cap space, take player out of trade market

There are so many nuances to the NFL salary cap at this point that it is closer to the NBA’s complicated and confusing one. The use of void years, automatic contract restructures and more use of dead cap space has created a myriad of ways for teams to manipulate the salary cap.

The explosion in cap space going into 2024 only opens that up more.

For the Cleveland Browns, restructuring CB Denzel Ward’s contract during the NFL Combine made them cap-compliant. GM Andrew Berry has a number of other contracts he could make a similar move to create even more salary cap space and is rumored to be looking to trade a starter to help with a more balanced roster as well.

Today comes news that Berry has converted the contract of OT Jedrick Wills to create over $10 million in cap space:

Salary cap-clearing as free agency approaches …



The #Cowboys converted guard Zack Martin’s salary, clearing $13M



The #Browns converted tackle Jedrick Willis’ fifth-year option, clearing $10.44M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2024

By converting much of his fifth-year option base salary into a signing bonus, and adding void years, Cleveland not only spreads out the cap hit but assures Wills will be on the team for this season. Trading a player after restructuring his deal is even worse for the salary cap and makes no sense.

Based on the projections at Over the Cap, the Browns will now have almost $17 million in salary cap space while still being able to restructure more deals, including Deshaun Watson’s, to push that number well over $60 million.