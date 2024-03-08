Russell Wilson, Steelers rumor update: Mystery team identified, travel plans

For every team in the NFL, focusing on your own division is the best way to identify what you need to do for your team. Winning your division guarantees you a home playoff game even if you have a better record than the Wild Card team you are hosting.

For the AFC North, it is really about surviving the best division in football more than anything else. Last year, the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers all made the playoffs but only the Ravens seemed to have a chance to go far due to quarterback play on the other two teams.

The Cincinnati Bengals will get Joe Burrow back this year while the Browns are expecting a return to health, and quality play, from Deshaun Watson. The Ravens got another MVP year from Lamar Jackson which leaves the Steelers as the only team not set at the position.

Multiple reports earlier this offseason seemed to point to Pittsburgh sticking with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph instead of going for a veteran or trading up in the NFL Draft (despite a recommendation to move TJ Watt to get a QB).

Then came a report that the Steelers were interested in veteran QB Russell Wilson, who isn’t yet a free agent but has been cleared to meet with teams:

Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Broncos QB before start of free agency, per sources. Wilson has interest in joining Steelers. Story in PG forthcoming. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 7, 2024

Rumors started to fly that there were other teams involved including at least one “mystery team” which many suggested was the Las Vegas Raiders. Today came news that Wilson was on his way to Pittsburgh after a quick stop off to meet with the New York Giants:

Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources.



Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources. pic.twitter.com/gylDU9uNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Wilson even took pictures with airline employees on his flight after meeting with the Giants:

A big hit on social media, it seems! https://t.co/OzwtfSeRp7 pic.twitter.com/nsWQvFUrG7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

Due to offset language in his contract with the Denver Broncos, Wilson is expected to sign for the minimum this year. He can’t make more money signing a slightly larger contract as it would just take Denver off the hook for that amount.

The Steelers have cut a lot of cap space this offseason and added more by releasing DB Patrick Peterson shortly after the Wilson visit news was reported:

Steelers are releasing eight-time Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson, per sources. pic.twitter.com/z1BYPzaUXy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Pittsburgh is looking for any kind of upgrade over what they had the last couple of seasons. They already replaced OC Matt Canada with Arthur Smith but relying on Pickett and/or Rudolph would be tough in the AFC North.

Wilson had a bad first year with the Broncos in 2022 but bounced back last year while being reigned in by Sean Payton. He completed 66% of his passes for over 3,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That type of production would be a big improvement on what the Steelers got the last couple of years.

Do you think if the Steelers add Russell Wilson they’ll be able to compete in the AFC North?