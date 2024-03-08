NFL Free Agency Profile: DE Bryce Huff

In today’s NFL, defenses are prioritizing defensive lines that can pressure the quarterback and cornerbacks who can hold up in coverage.

The Cleveland Browns are covered on the cornerback front (unless they do something daft like trade cornerback Greg Newsome II) and have reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett terrorizing quarterbacks.

But Garrett can’t do it all alone, so General Manager Andrew Berry needs to figure out a proper course of action to support Garrett.

The team has Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Smith back as part of the rotation, and are reportedly open to re-signing free agent Za’Darius Smith after a productive first season together.

But if things don’t work out with Smith and Berry turns to free agency, could he be enticed by pass-rushing specialist Bryce Huff?

Name/Position

Bryce Huff, Defensive end

Height/Weight

6-foot-3, 255 pounds

2023 Team

New York Jets

Stats

2023: 17 games, 29 tackles, 10 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss

Career: 54 games, 65 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss

PFF Grade

2023: 79.7 (overall), 48 (run defense), 74 (tackling), 86.8 (pass rush)

3-year average grade: 76.9 (overall), 52.8 (run defense), 52.9 (tackling), 81.9 (pass rush)

2023 Contract

$4.3 million base salary, $4.3 million cap number, per Over the Cap

JJ Watt with some Bryce Huff praise ✊



The NFL world finally starting to take notice of what we’ve seen for years



: @PatMcAfeeShow #Jets pic.twitter.com/LUiP23IdMT — Dylan (@nyjetsfansonly) October 18, 2023

Fit with the Browns

There is one thing that Bryce Huff does well, and that is rush the passer.

According to ESPN:

After recording a total of 7.5 sacks over his first three pro seasons, Huff produced 10 in 2023 for the Jets — and his pass rush win rate of 21.8% ranked eighth in the league. He’s a flamethrower off the edge, with an electric first step and the lower-body flex to turn the corner at a high rate of speed. He has major upside in nickel-passing situations.

And PFF:

Huff set out to prove that his absurd pass-rushing efficiency in 2022 wasn’t an aberration, and he did just that in 2023 with a crazy high pass-rush win rate once again. Still, there’s a reason the team that developed the former undrafted free agent and saw him every day didn’t like to deploy him against the run and hasn’t made much of an effort on an extension. This will be a nuanced negotiation for a designated pass-rusher type. Fortunately, that’s the richest facet to excel in for an edge defender.

And The Athletic:

Huff is a role player, as a pass rush specialist, but he has been very productive. He gets off the ball and under blocks as a pass rusher with an incredible upfield burst. His pressure rate is the best in this free-agent class. His play against the run is a work in progress and will have to improve for him to become a full-time player. The Jets — who have already spent significant money and draft capital on the D-line — might struggle to afford him.

That is a good skill set to have in today’s NFL, but it is a bit problematic when you are poor against the run and don’t always show an ability to make a tackle, something that is still important.

Opposing quarterbacks would likely not enjoy seeing Huff lined up as a bookend to defensive end Myles Garrett on passing downs, but if Huff can’t be more than just a pass-rush specialist, the Browns might not be interested in meeting his projected asking price.

Browns player signing could impact

The player on the bubble at the position is Za’Darius Smith, who is a free agent after just one season in Cleveland. Smith was productive with an overall grade of 83.1 and a pass-rush grade of 87.4, the fourth time in the past five seasons that he has exceeded a grade of 84.

Cleveland could simply sign Smith to another contract, but he is on the other side of 30 and will be looking for a bigger payday in what could be his last contract. Staying with what worked last year is not always a bad idea, but age is not in Smith’s favor and he might be looking for more than the Browns are willing to offer.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Both the defensive and offensive lines are areas that the Browns should continue to add players to each year in the draft, so no matter what they do in free agency - either sign Smith to another deal or sign an outside player - they will likely select a defensive lineman at some point in the upcoming draft.

Priority

Upper Medium: The Browns have to pair someone with Garrett. Ogbo Okoronkwo is good as part of the rotation and the club likes the potential of Alex Wright, but if the Browns are serious about dealing with the slate of quarterbacks on the schedule this fall, they need to have more than what is currently on the roster.

Projected Contract

Three years at $50 million, with $35 million in guaranteed money, per PFF.

What would you like to see the Browns do at defensive end this offseason? Join your fellow Browns fans in the comment section below to have your say.