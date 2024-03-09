Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DB position - Veteran depth

Next up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the defensive backs position. The Browns have three defensive backs set to hit the open market: CB Mike Ford, S Rodney McLeod Jr, and S Duron Harmon.

How and When They Joined the Browns

After being an undrafted free agent in 2018, Ford began his career with the Detroit Lions, then has had one-year deals with Denver, Atlanta, and Cleveland.

McLeod was a more established veteran. Having been undrafted in 2012, he had lengthy tenures with the Rams (2012-2015) and Eagles (2016-2021) before having one-year stints with the Colts in 2022, and the Browns in 2023.

Harmon was a similar story as McLeod, although he was a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2013. He lasted there through 2019, but has bounced between the Lions, Falcons, Raiders, Ravens, and Bears in recent years. He signed with the Browns in November 2023 due to injuries accumulating at the safety position.

Productivity Level Last Season

Ford on Special Teams

Ford was the Browns’ top gunner in 2023, logging 6 tackles, 3 assists, and 1 fumble recovery on special teams. There were also a few games in which he was pressed into action at cornerback, due to multiple injuries at the position to the top four players on the depth chart.

Ford finished with 19 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended. It was feast or famine with him — he had that one solid game with the pick and knockaways, but in the other games, you were hoping he didn’t have to be relied on.

McLeod and Harmon, the Veteran Presence

McLeod was a solid veteran presence as the third safety for the first three quarters of the season, having 23 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and 1 pass defended. He also had 3 tackles and 3 assists on special teams. His season came to an end with a biceps injury, which led to the team signing Harmon as the veteran to replace him.

The injury, along with Grant Delpit being on IR, gave the team the chance to see youngsters Ronnie Hickman and D’Anthony Bell shine at the end of the season, but Harmon also stood in well, having 14 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended, to go along with 2 tackles on special teams.

What the Browns Should Do

The team gave Delpit an extension last year, and Juan Thornhill was one of last year’s free agency splashes. The injuries in the second half of last year got to allow the organization to see youngsters Ronnie Hickman and D’Anthony Bell shine, not missing a beat on the team’s top-rated defense. Hickman in particular was very highly praised for his work, even though he laid a bit of an egg in the postseason game.

With the Browns having four safeties they can count on, there’s really no need to bring McLeod or Harmon back. I think both guys did well, but I’m expecting them to remain free agents or sign elsewhere. In a recent interview that Dawgs By Nature had with McLeod, though, he indicated that he’d love to be back with the Browns in 2024.

Ford has the best chance of returning for his special teams contributions.

