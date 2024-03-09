Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: Punter position - Corey Bojorquez

Last up on our preview of Cleveland Browns’ free agents is the punter position, where Corey Bojorquez is set to hit the open market.

How and When They Joined the Browns

Bojorquez was an undrafted free agent in 2018, and spent his first three years with the Buffalo Bills. He then signed with the Rams in 2021, but was traded to the Packers. During the 2022 offseason, the Browns signed him to be their new punter.

Productivity Level Last Season

Bojorquez ranked 9th in the NFL (49.4) in punt average, and 12th in the NFL in net average (42.5). He was also near the top of the league in attempts (87, ranking fourth), and was 5th in the NFL with 31 punts inside the 20 yard line. I thought he had a higher degree of consistency in 2023 as opposed to his first year with the Browns.

What the Browns Should Do

I think it’s been an assumption that the Browns will re-sign him, even though no news has popped up yet and the deadline is approaching. He’s regularly in the top-third or top-fourth of the league in punting, and the team didn’t have any issues with him this past season. Sure, it’s possible that he’d be hoping to get paid more money by a team with a terrible punting situation, and that Cleveland would try to penny pinch with savings in a rookie player, but why take that risk? I’m expecting Bojorquez to re-sign soon.