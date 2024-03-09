Pre-NFL free agency Browns Mock Draft: Jack’s Version 5.0

The NFL Combine has come and gone and now we’re on the eve of the new league year and the start of free agency.

After the prospects hit the field in Indianapolis, we now have more data at our disposal and see if it correlates to what we saw on the field during the college football season.

The one thing that’ll be interesting in this draft as it pertains to the Cleveland Browns is how much the guardrails will change with this draft class being much older than the previous classes. Looking at the data there aren’t many underclassmen towards the top of the draft so I’m curious to see how Andrew Berry and his staff will approach this draft come late April.

In this version, we’re using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator and did two trades.

Browns trade Pick 54 to the Green Bay Packers for Picks 58 and 127

Browns trade Picks 155 and 205 to the New England Patriots for Pick 136

Round Two

Pick 58 - Ruke Orhorhoro, Defensive Tackle, Clemson: This could obviously change depending on what the Browns do in free agency but defensive tackle is currently something that needs to be addressed with Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaka Ika the only ones in the roster. Orhorhoro had a really impressive combine to back up a productive collegiate career. His pass-rushing skills is still a work in progress but landing in Cleveland with Jim Schwartz would be a best-case scenario.

Round Three

Pick 85 - Devontez Walker, Wide Receiver, North Carolina: The Browns need to add more juice to the wide receiver position and I think they should double dip this offseason adding one in free agency as well as the draft. Walker can be a vertical threat from Day 1 in the NFL but there’s some worry about his hands. He won’t have to be a major contributor at the start because the Browns have the likes of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore but carving him out a specific role in the offense would definitely the team another step forward in 2024.

Round Four

Pick 127 - Jaylen Wright, Running Back, Tennessee: We know Nick Chubb will be back, we just don’t know at what point in the 2024 season he’ll be on the field. Jerome Ford had a good season in 2023 but there’s room for improvement at the position. Wright is an explosive runner and a good pass blocker despite his slight frame but there is some concerns about his vision and pass-catching abilities.

Round Five

Pick 135 - Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn State: The Browns already have an elite tight end in David Njoku but the depth behind him is bare with Harrison Bryant entering free agency and Jordan Akins a potential cap causality. Johnson is a development prospect that will have teams intrigued with his size (6’6, 235 lbs) and his 9.99 RAS score based off his Combine performance will leave fans like myself very intrigued as well.

Pick 136 - Roger Rosengarten, Offensive Tackle, Washington: Offensive tackle may be a position they don’t address this offseason because they already have four on the roster and three are guaranteed to be here (Wills, Conklin, Jones) but we do know the Browns like to plan multiple years in advance so it wouldn’t be a stunner if they selected one at some point. Rosengarten didn’t allow a sack in two years for the Huskies and is a great athlete at the position.

Round Six

Pick 208 - Mason McCormick, Offensive Guard, South Dakota State: It’s interesting to me how different the simulators evaluate McCormick considering my last mock, he was a third-round pick by PFF’s standards yet here he is in this simulator as a sixth-round pick. He’s another great athlete as an interior offensive lineman (9.97 RAS score) but the downside is he’ll already be 24 years old once the season starts. If he can be molded into a starter and be there for the next decade, it’s worth a shot this late in the draft.

Round Seven

Pick 228 - Daequan Hardy, Cornerback, Penn State: Every offseason during his regime, Andrew Berry has added a cornerback either during the draft or immediately following as an undrafted free agent signing. That trend will continue in this scenario adding Hardy, who spent the majority of his snaps in the slot, a position the Browns may look to address depending on the future of Greg Newsome.