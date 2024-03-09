Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/9/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns add $10 million in cap space, take player out of trade market (Jared Mueller) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has a number of contracts he could rework to create even more salary cap space. Today comes news that Berry has converted the contract of OT Jedrick Wills to create over $10 million in cap space.
- Report: Browns have talked to teams about dealing away a starting defender (Jared Mueller) - Taking a look at Cleveland’s roster, many have speculated that the cornerback group could be in line for a shake-up. Denzel Ward already has his big contract, Greg Newsome is coming up on his fifth-year option and Martin Emerson has two years left on his rookie deal. Newsome shot down a rumor last year that he wanted out but, given his role and contract status, could be the most likely one on the move. Now comes a report from the Washington Post that Berry has started those conversations with other teams.
- Browns Free Agency Frenzy: Offensive Tackle (Barry Shuck) - The Cleveland Browns went into the 2023 playoff game against the Houston Texans with only three offensive tackles. Is that normal? Or is this a matter of concern? All it took was for either starters Geron Christian or James Hudson to be injured, then former practice squad member Leroy Watson would have been inserted. And then what? Any injury would have been a huge issue. So, doesn’t it make sense to have some able-bodies on the bench?
- NFL Free Agency Profile: DE Bryce Huff (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns can use another pass rusher, but would they be willing to pay someone who has just that one skill?
- Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: LB position - Trying to retain the depth (Chris Pokorny) - Will the Cleveland Browns linebacker group see a big overhaul since Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Matthew Adams are set to be free agents?
- Russell Wilson, Steelers rumor update: Mystery team identified, travel plans (Jared Mueller) - For the AFC North, it is really about surviving the best division in football more than anything else. Last year, the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers all made the playoffs but only the Ravens seemed to have a chance to go far due to quarterback play on the other two teams.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns mock draft roundup post-NFL combine: Which position is popular among analysts? (cleveland.com) - A major puzzle piece in the draft evaluation process is now in place with the conclusion of the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis. So where does that leave the Cleveland Browns with the No. 54 pick? For them at least, it sounds like anything is still possible.
- Who are the potential 2024 free agents on offense the Cleveland Browns may target? (Beacon Journal) - The opening of the free-agency period in the NFL is mere days, even hours, away. Teams like the Cleveland Browns can legally start negotiating with unrestricted free agents at noon Monday. They can’t officially sign them, however, until 4 p.m. Wednesday. As usual, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has kept his plans for free agency tight to his chest. That leaves the rest to take educated guesses at exactly who’s on the board at what positions.
- When the Comeback Player of the Year wants to come back, you bring him back (Browns Zone) - When the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year wants to come back, what level of party-poopering would it take for the Cleveland Browns to respond by saying, “No! Go away!” They wouldn’t dare, would they?
- Callie Brownson highlighted as one of 12 women coaches during the NFL Women’s Forum (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cleveland Browns assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson and head coach Kevin Stefanski each spoke at panel discussions during the 2024 Women’s Forum a part of the 2024 NFL Combine.
NFL:
- Raiders release veteran QB before start of NFL free agency (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Hoyer, 38, signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the team last year. He will still have a $2.6 million cap hit on the Raiders’ books in 2024.
- Mike Evans ‘extremely confident’ Baker Mayfield stays with Bucs (ESPN) - Wide receiver Mike Evans says he is “extremely confident” that Baker Mayfield will be back in Tampa Bay, despite the quarterback and agent Tom Mills still trying to work out a deal to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- The Patriots sit at the pivot point of this NFL Draft (The Ringer) - With the third pick and plenty of roster holes to fill, the New England Patriots might be the most intriguing team at the top of the NFL draft. Will they stay put and take a quarterback? That might be what they want the league to think.
- 2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams (NFL.com) - The NFL announced on Friday it has awarded 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. The 34 compensatory picks include two special selections awarded at the end of the third round to the teams — the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers — that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club.
