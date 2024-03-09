Browns defensive trio make PFF Top 101 list

The Cleveland Browns made a return to the playoffs in 2023 thanks in large part to the play of the defense.

Consider that, in the first year under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Cleveland’s defense:

Led the NFL in third-down percentage at 29.1 percent

Led the NFL in pass defense by allowing 164.7 passing yards per game

Led the NFL in net yards per game at 270.2, the fewest yards allowed in the NFL since 2014 and the fewest by a Cleveland defense since 1957

Helped the team finish with an 8-1 record at home

Fans may love an explosive offensive attack, but there is still much to love about a defense that can exert its will on an opponent.

With the NFL set to close the books on the 2023 season with the start of the new league year on March 13, there is still time to take one last look back, which is what Pro Football Focus does each year with its selection of the Top 101 players from the past season.

The site builds the list solely on the performance from the previous season, treats each position equally, and ranks the players based on how they played relative to what is expected at their position.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah makes PFF's top 101 players in football for 2023 (96th):

61 defensive stops



61 defensive stops

▫️ 75.2 PFF Grade



▫️ 75.2 PFF Grade

The list for 2023 is out and three members of Cleveland’s defense are on it, starting with linebacker Jeremiah Owuso-Koramoah, who checks in at No. 96:

One of the most athletic defenders in the game, Owusu-Koramoah had games where he was all over the field making plays for the Browns. He finished the year with 61 defensive stops, and it was only his 15 missed tackles that dragged his overall PFF grade down from the very elite.

Denzel Ward makes PFF's top 101 players in football for 2023 (85th):

9 pass breakups, 2 INTs



9 pass breakups, 2 INTs

74.9 PFF Grade



74.9 PFF Grade

Cornerback Denzel Ward is up next at No. 85:

The Cleveland defense was a completely transformed unit this past season under Jim Schwartz, and Ward was their best coverage defender. Ward broke up nine passes and snagged two interceptions over the year, allowing 51.5% of throws into his coverage to be caught.

Myles Garrett in 2023:



- 93.9 PFF grade

- 27.5% Pass Rush Win Rate

- DPOY



No. 1 on PFF's 101 best players from the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/VUdI7ZjG6J — PFF (@PFF) March 9, 2024

And befitting his place as the league’s best defensive player, defensive end Myles Garrett comes in at No. 1:

With more help around him, Garrett took his already formidable game to another level, dominating like never before. Garrett finished the year with the league’s best pass-rush win rate and PFF pass-rushing grade, and he notched 89 quarterback pressures and 15 sacks. He was the Defensive Player of the Year and the best player in the game on either side of the ball.

The Browns took a big step forward on defense last season, which was nice to see. But it is now time to look to the new season, which will bring a higher caliber of quarterback play to test the defense and the trio of defenders who are among the league’s best, according to PFF.