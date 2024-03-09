NFL free agency: Browns should add a couple of these “sleeper” free agents

NFL free agency is right around the corner. We don’t really know what to expect this year as the explosion in the salary cap and worries around sports betting led to a quieter-than-normal NFL Combine. For the Cleveland Browns, there is money to spend especially after restructuring another deal this week.

While the Browns could make a big splash or trade for a franchised star defender, it is expected that GM Andrew Berry will take a more cautious approach this offseason. Given the salary cap, many free agents are expected to be overpaid this year.

There are a few “sleeper” free agents, as identified by JP Acosta, that could come at a little cheaper price tag. Acosta does a great job of breaking down each of the talents but, interestingly, five of the six of them come at positions that Cleveland could focus on:

Defensive Line Sleeper Free Agents

Denico Autry, Sheldon Rankins

While signing Christian Wilkins is an exciting play, it is possible the Browns could get both Autry and Rankins for less than Wilkins. Autry is versatile on the line while Rankins could help bolster the interior. A couple of video clips in Acosta’s piece are exciting, especially with the rest of Cleveland’s defensive line.

Linebacker Sleeper Free Agents

Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel

At only 27, Cashman coming in to pair with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be perfect while Van Ginkel’s ability to get pressure, cover and play the run is a nice versatile piece as well for a defense that often lined up five defensive linemen.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Pictured above, Bourne is coming off of an ACL tear that he suffered in October of last year. A versatile talent who can provide help to the new-look Browns offense. Bourne was the only free-agent wide receiver who seemed to fit many of Cleveland’s analytics guardrails.

What happens in NFL free agency this year is tough to predict. The above players could slip through the cracks or cash in because of the exploding salary cap. The Browns could benefit if it is the former. If it is the latter, Berry is unlikely to be very active this offseason. Overspending js unlikely no matter what the rest of the league is doing.

Adding two or three of the above free agents would be a huge help to the roster if the price is right.

If you had to pick two of the above players, which would you want the Browns to add at a reasonable contract? Join us in the conversation below

Don’t forget to check out the whole sleeper article on SB Nation from Acosta