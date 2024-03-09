Report: Browns trading for former 1st round WR

In a deal that many wondered about happening last year, the Cleveland Browns are acquiring WR Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos according to multiple reports.

The Broncos are working on resetting their roster with QB Russell Wilson being released when the NFL league year starts. Denver’s current and future salary cap space is hampered by Wilson’s contract.

For the Browns, Jeudy slots in as a versatile weapon alongside WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku. The 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Jeudy’s best season came in 2022 with 67 receptions and 972 yards.

In his final two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jeudy had over 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Cleveland will only be giving up 5th and 6th round picks, the higher of the two they have in each round, for their new second receiver:

It's a 5th and a 6th rounder to Denver, which clears cap space. https://t.co/RgRJqn6Eu5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2024

Jeudy is in the final year of his contract, owed just under $13 million. The Browns created cap space for the move by restructuring fellow 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills’ contract at the end of the week.

Cleveland could look to extend Jeudy now or see how he incorporates into the team before addressing his contract. The receiver will be 25 years old during the 2024 NFL season. An interesting note from Ian Rapoport that Jeudy’s agent worked to get his client traded to a desired landing spot in Cleveland.

The presence of WR Amari Cooper should also be helpful to the Browns newest receiver:

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy looked up to fellow South Florida native Amari Cooper coming up, Cooper was a reason why Jeudy went to Bama, and Jeudy has patterned his game after Cooper's. Add that to the contract-year dynamic, and the Browns are well-positioned to maximize Jeudy. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2024

Early grade from ESPN’s Matt Miller (subscriber, $) is encouraging for Cleveland:

Browns’ grade: B Broncos’ grade: C The Browns made a run at Jeudy during last season’s trade deadline but couldn’t get a deal done. Now, days before free agency begins, general manager Andrew Berry secures a running mate for receiver Amari Cooper and another pass-game target for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy, who turns 25 in April, posted 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. The No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft has shown promise but seemingly fell out of favor in Denver once new coach Sean Payton arrived. A 57-game starter in four years in Denver, Jeudy will play on a fifth-year option deal worth $13 million before hitting free agency after the 2024 season.

Miller noted that receiver was the team’s top need this offseason as he was preparing for the NFL draft.

What are your thoughts on the Browns trading for Jeudy for two late-round picks?