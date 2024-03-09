Browns 2024 draft picks after Jerry Jeudy trade

The Cleveland Browns under GM Andrew Berry have never hesitated to add players via NFL free agency and through trades. That trend continued during the 2024 offseason with Berry trading away two selections to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy, according to multiple reports.

The Browns were already without their first and fourth-round picks from the QB Deshaun Watson deal but had added a few selections in other trades.

After the Jeudy trade, the Browns have five selections left in the 2024 NFL draft:

Second Round - #54

Third Round - #85

Fifth Round - #155

Sixth Round - #205

Seventh Round - #243

There has been talk that Cleveland could be looking into another trade, moving on from one of their defensive starters, which could add another selection to the mix. Trading for Jeudy only cost two Day 3 picks as he enters the final year of his contract while CB Greg Newsome II has, potentially, two years left on his rookie deal coming out of the draft class the following year as Jeudy.

With what is considered to be a weak overall draft class, Berry could continue to look to move up or on from his sixth and seventh-round selections as a part of his roster adjustment.