Quick Browns 7-round Mock Draft after reported Jerry Jeudy trade

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is at it again with the reported acquisition of WR Jerry Jeudy in exchange for two Day 3 picks in the upcoming NFL draft. The trade leaves the Browns with just five selections going into the 2024 NFL draft but that doesn’t mean they will have that many coming out of the event.

CB Greg Newsome II is rumored to be on the trade block and Berry has often been willing to trade down to acquire picks or players as well.

While the Browns added their #2 receiver in Jeudy, that doesn’t mean they won’t use an early pick on the position. Just days before the start of the NFL league year, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jeudy are all set for free agency after the season. A young guy at the position could still be in play in the second or third round.

We brought you Jack’s Mock Draft 5.0 this morning, which is still mostly valid, but thought i would be good to update our Mock Draft selection with a quick one based on the reported Jeudy deal.

We used Pro Football Focus’ Mock Draft Simulator for this attempt:

Trade: Cleveland moves down 10 spots in a trade with the Carolina Panthers

Round 3

DE Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan

Kneeland is an explosive player who can play outside but slide inside. With cap space spent on Jeudy and age a concern, Za’Darius Smith might not return which leaves an opening for another young guy on the edge.

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Clemson

Besides Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland’s linebacker corps is thin. This year’s draft class is not very good but Trotter can produce with JOK next to him. There are some concerns about his lack of testing at the NFL Combine but his play on the field shows up.

Round 4

RB Trey Benson - Florida State

With so many talented backs, NFL teams can wait awhile to draft one and will also be working on picking the flavor they like the best. Benson is one of the three-down backs in the draft with a lot of upside for the Browns offense in the short and long-term.

Round 5

TE Theo Johnson - Penn State

ATHLETE

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, Shuttle would have kept him that 10.00, but Cone lost it.https://t.co/HuWxnxJn85 pic.twitter.com/sjJ15iseny — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Johnson also caught seven touchdowns last year.

Round 6

WR Casey Washington - Illinois

Explosive with some top-end speed, Washington can help take the top off the defense and help as a gunner on special teams early in his career.

Round 7

CB AJ Woods - Pittsburgh

What is an Andrew Berry draft without a cornerback? Not an Andrew Berry draft.

What do you think about our new Mock Draft with Jeudy also on the roster? See the full picture here then jump down to the comment section to discuss