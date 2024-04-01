New NFL rule could lead to huge year for Browns TE David Njoku

Like it or not, the NFL continues to push away from the physical nature that drew a ton of fans to the game. While the game is still exciting, gone are the hits and plays that led to some of the excitement surrounding the game.

On one hand, the league promotes that most of the changes are in the name of safety. On the other hand, everything the league does seems motivated by more offense and more money.

Banning the swinging hip drop tackle is one of the latest changes to NFL rules. For Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku the new rule could create an opportunity for an even bigger season in 2024:

I'm telling you right now we are going to see a huge increase in offenses targeting tight ends in the flats because this rule makes it EXTREMELY difficult for smaller DBs to get tight ends on the ground from any angle that is to the side or behind them. https://t.co/Sv7J5smDNE — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 25, 2024

At 6’4” and 250 pounds, Njoku is quick enough, fast enough, strong enough and big enough to really take advantage of the limitations that defenders now have in making tackles. Often, linebackers and defensive backs have had use the swinging hip drop tackle to bring him down over the years.

With 2023 bringing career highs in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns, top five among all tight ends in all four categories, expecting another jump from Njoku is exciting.

While fans may not love the new rules, the Browns should look to get their highly paid and highly talented tight end on the move in ways to take advantage of this one. Njoku running routes that have him breaking away from the defender, as opposed to curls/sitdowns/”9 routes” could really get the Cleveland offense humming.