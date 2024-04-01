Browns mock draft: April 1st brings 1st mock draft of NFL draft month

We are in the home stretch toward the 2024 NFL draft. April 1st has brought a couple of attempts at humorous posts to the site with our Daily Dawg Chow starting us off with fake headlines and our founder connecting Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett to Cleveland hosting WWE’s Summerslam.

While those were attempts at humor, our attempts to mock draft the NFL draft are generally not funny. The problem is that the Browns only have five selections this year and fans are mostly expecting long-term prospects over immediate help.

In many ways, GM Andrew Berry has spent the offseason addressing immediate needs for the team by adding WR Jerry Jeudy and retaining a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball. That will open up Berry’s options with his five selections.

For this week’s Browns Mock Draft, we used Pro Football Network’s simulator. PFN unveiled last week that you can now work together with nine others on creating mock drafts. Each participant will simply choose a team and the person who started the room will decide things like the length and speed of the draft.

Here is our latest mock draft, with no trades, that brings five players to Cleveland:

Second Round

DT Michael Hall Jr., The Ohio State University

A slightly undersized defensive tackle, Hall sets up as a perfect pass-rushing player next to Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika. Adding a true gapping interior presence with Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith creating pressure on the outside is a perfect fit. Hall’s Pro Day seemingly confirmed his placement as a second-round selection.

Third Round

WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

The 6’2” Walker is under-discussed among the great wide receiver group but ran a 4.36 at the NFL combine and showed some overall high athletic ability. His one year at North Carolina was limited to just eight games but he had 699 yards receiving with seven touchdowns. A perfect compliment to the bigger Cedric Tillman for the Browns future offense and a player who can make a few big plays on deep balls as a rookie.

Fifth Round

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

Adding a running back that can truly carry the load of a three-down back would be very helpful with RB Nick Chubb’s return so uncertain. Waiting until the fifth round makes some sense with this year’s class looking deep but without a lot of players near the top. Davis lacks top-end traits but could be trusted from day one in the NFL to carry the ball and pass protect which is huge for rookies.

Sixth Round

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

One area of the Browns roster that is lacking depth is linebacker. Ulofoshio is undersized but hyper-athletic at the position which sounds exactly like what Cleveland has valued at linebacker. That also could help him contribute to special teams right away.

Seventh Round

DE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

We almost went with a cornerback out of default but Murphy has some athletic traits that could work as a situational pass rusher or convert him to more of a SAM linebacker. A good use of a late-day pick.

What do you think of Hall, Walker and Davis leading this Browns mock draft? Jump in PFN’s simulator and share your Cleveland mock draft in the comment section below