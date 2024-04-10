With the Cleveland Browns need for quality depth at both the guard and tackle positions, look no further than the sixth round for some quality pieces.

OT Nathan Thomas is strictly a developmental prospect who should be able to be a dependable backup after a year under this Browns offensive line. He is a good run blocker with great size.

Versatility is not in his toolbox as he has only played offensive tackle, so being a guard would need some instruction and time to convert him. Great push off the edge with a very good 40 time.

OT Nathan Thomas

Draft projection: 6

Browns pick: #205

Specifics:

College: Louisiana

Height: 6’-5”

Weight: 332 pounds

40-time: 5.19

Career starts: 36

Positives:

Quick for a big man Adequate initial quickness to seal blocks Durable Stays with run blocks Does not allow much push Has good response with slants Works for proper positioning Excellent run blocker Rated 74.8 PFF 2023 Three-year starter

Negatives:

Refine his technique Lacks desired slide quickness Narrow base Rotational player at first, will need some grooming Can be slow off the snap Pass punch can send weight too far forward Block deconstruction needs work

Expert Draft Site Analysis

NFL.com

Intriguing offensive line prospect with outstanding lean mass and above-average upper-body power. Thomas is a solid run blocker who lacks desired pad level but utilizes his hands and feet to help push defenders where he wants them to go. His footwork as a run blocker is much better than it is in protection, but a move inside to guard could help mitigate that issue somewhat. He’s capable of taking on lateral-blocking duties and has room for continued improvement. At this point, he’s a backup-level player but his size and run-blocking talent give him a real shot to move up the depth chart.