Browns NFL Draft Profile: DT McKinnley Jackson

The Cleveland Browns had one of the top defensive lines in the league last season, and now they have the opportunity to supplement it via the NFL Draft.

The team has already re-signed Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Za’Darius Smith this offseason, who were key contributors to the defensive front in 2023. On top of that they went out and added veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson in free agency. Though the defensive line room seems to be a bit “crowded” right now, Andrew Berry has shown that he isn’t afraid to create a surplus of talent at any one position.

McKinnley Jackson is somebody who could be on Cleveland’s radar heading into draft weekend due to his ability to stop the run and potential to play right away in certain sub-packages.

Name

McKinnley Jackson

Position

Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight

6’1.4”, 326 pounds

College

Texas A&M

Stats

2023: 12 games - 27 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Overall: 37 games - 91 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Relative Athletic Score

McKinnley Jackson is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 2.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1218 out of 1735 DT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/Etvi9MwLik pic.twitter.com/B92fKGddrp — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2024

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

124th

What experts are saying

“McKinnley Jackson is an explosive interior athlete. Jackson fires off the snap, consistently jarring opponents back. Often drew double teams due to his innate ability to overpower in isolation opportunities. Moves like a man of much smaller stature.” - The Draft Network Team “If Jackson can improve his leveraging, he can be a quality starter with natural utility as a nose tackle at 0-tech and 1-tech. Not only does he have visible early-down utility, but he also has a lot of pass-rushing juice for a space-eater, and he can be a three-down presence.” - Ian Cummings, PFN Scout “Squatty interior defender who felt somewhat miscast as a 0-technique nose over the center. Jackson is explosive off the snap with the ability to get into blockers quickly or to attack their edges as a penetrator. He tends to ride on blocks once they land squarely and needs to develop his hands for better counters as both a run defender and a rusher. Jackson plays with good strength, but he’s more gradual than twitchy in his battles. He might be more consistently effective at a lighter weight and as a rotational nose in a one-gapping even front.” - Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Pros

Extremely stout at the point of attack, he’s very hard to move

Good hand-fighting skills and usage to disengage

Explosive off the ball

low center of gravity with good hip flexibility

Above-average footspeed despite being 326 lbs.

High football IQ, knows how and when to shut down cutback lanes

Great length

Cons

Needs to add more pass-rush moves to his repertoire

Naturally slower in terms of pursuit speed due to his squatty build

Occasionally loses track of running backs amongst the scrum

Browns player drafting could impact

Siaki Ika. If Cleveland drafts Jackson, he’ll be heading into training camp vying for the same type of role that Ika will be competing for.

Both Ika and Jackson are big-bodied run stuffers who could rotate in on early downs and in short-yardage situations. The Browns didn’t get to see much from Ika in 2023, so this offseason is an important one for him in terms of proving himself. Jackson coming to town would certainly make things harder for him this summer.

Priority

Medium. Though the defensive line played extremely well in 2023, they could still use another powerful run-stuffer to pair with or rotate in behind Dalvin Tomlinson going forward. Somebody like McKinnley Jackson has the pedigree and potential to do so at a fairly high level.

What are your thoughts on McKinnley Jackson? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.