NFL draft: Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat’s stock falling after arrest, character concerns

Depends on who you talk to, Texas Longhorns defenderT’Vondre Sweat is either a talented defensive tackle who will become a valuable defender or will be no more than a rotational player who can’t play four quarters because of his weight issues.

Sweat is currently ranked as a second or third-round talent. He is 6’-4” and weighs a beefy 366 pounds. Because of his size, he is on every NFL team’s wish list for the run support department but there are questions about his ability to impact the passing game.

After the Jerry Jeudy trade, the Cleveland Browns have five selections left in the 2024 NFL draft:

Second Round - #54

Third Round - #85

Fifth Round - #155

Sixth Round - #205

Seventh Round - #243

The Browns have an interest in Sweat. DC Jim Schwartz loves the leaner, quicker defensive ends as pass rushers but covets the larger defensive tackles (with an emphasis on “larger”).

T'Vondre Sweat ends his Outland Trophy interview with a shoutout to his mom



"I love that woman to death." #HookEm pic.twitter.com/cVn0pxor68 — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) December 9, 2023

Sweat is the Outland Trophy winner for the 2023 season. He was also named Unanimous All-American, selected the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a Senior Bowl invitee.

Which screams an ultra-talented player.

However, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, Sweat was arrested for DWI and booked into Travis (Texas) County jail. His charge is classified as a Class B misdemeanor. In the State of Texas, if convicted, this carries jail time of a minimum of 72 hours up to 180 days, a maximum fine of $2,000, and a license suspension of up to a year. If his alcohol level exceeds .15, the levels of penalties are elevated.

NFL Draft prospect, ex-Texas star T’Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI https://t.co/ac0LXq87Nj pic.twitter.com/eJffo3a4zw — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 8, 2024

The City of Austin, Texas was the reporting agency. They were called to an accident at 4:41 a.m. Sunday morning along I-35 that involved an SUV and a sedan. Sweat was driving the SUV when officers arrived while the report states the driver of the sedan had fled the scene. After a field investigation, Sweat was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

He was later released on a $3,000 bond. When asked about details, naturally his attorney declined to comment. Sweat is unlikely to face any potential discipline from the NFL for his arrest since he has yet to join the league.

Draft analyst Dane Brugler had concerning reports on Sweat from NFL teams:

I think it's worth noting that Dane Brugler has Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat graded as a fourth-round player.



"Party animal" and "class clown" were the words to describe him. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 10, 2024

Does this affect the Browns drafting him?

Cleveland has the #85 pick in Round 3. Sweat has a draft projection at #74 as mentioned earlier and is listed as the #3 DT prospect behind fellow teammate Byron Murphy of Texas and Florida State’s Braden Fiske. Everyone knows how players can rise and fall in the draft, so 11 slots are nothing.

During the off-season, the Browns only had two defensive tackles under contract: Dalvin Tomlinson and 2023 rookie Siaka Ika. Chris Williams and Jayden Peevy were signed to a reserve/future contract in January. During free agency, GM Andrew Berry re-signed Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris, then inked Quinton Jefferson away from the New York Jets.

Traditionally the coaching staff has kept four defensive tackles plus four defensive ends. But under DC Jim Schwartz, he kept five DTs last year. In all likelihood, that will continue as long as Schwartz is running the defensive unit as he wants to make certain he has plenty of run stuffers up the middle. That strategy came into play last season when Hurst became injured but had an extra DT to fill in.

Sweat could actually become a Cleveland Brown. Now, he has been arrested. What now? Does this eliminate him from being targeted? Will he drop way down and be available on Day 3? Would his arrest have any bearing on Cleveland’s stance on drafting him?

If the Browns have a serious interest in him and targeted Sweat in Round 3, does this new situation alter their draft plans where they change their draft board?

Sweat played five years at Texas because of the pandemic. He played in 24 games in his first three years but played sparingly. In his final two seasons, he had 75 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight batted passes, two sacks, and started 27 games. Texas made an appearance in their first College Football Playoffs. He was also on the Big-12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times.

Growing up, he played basketball and football for Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Texas. Initially, he played tight end before being switched to the defensive line. Sweat was named the football District-20 MVP his senior year and selected AP 5A All-State.

Sweat was an exceptional basketball player as well. As a senior, he was selected First Team All-District 20 and voted the district Defensive Player of the Year.

He received football scholarship offers from Missouri, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas-San Antonio, Oklahoma State, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Texas State, Ole Miss, Incarnate Word, Baylor, Houston, and SMU.

Affecting his draft status

No time is a good time for a DWI. Lyft and Uber are a phone call away by simply pushing a button. And now Sweat has this over his head just weeks away from the draft.

After the season concluded and he was named the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year, some began to talk about him being a first-round talent. The kinks in his armor began at the Senior Bowl when he refused to weigh in. For one, he is an exceptionally big guy. Players who are bigger than they probably need to be are more of a concern than an asset.

Last year the Browns drafted DT Siaki Ika and OT Dawand Jones, both of whom are very large men. But within the organization, they worked on their diet and agility, cardio, with a weight reduction plan in place. While Ika played sparingly, Jones was an incredible find and, in all likelihood, will be a starting tackle this season.

A DWI is an issue. And weeks before the draft? Could this bring his draft status from Day 2 to Day 3? It screams he can’t make good judgments.

Remember Laremy Tunsil’s video of hitting that bong before the draft? He dropped hard. Not out of the first-round mind you, but several teams who were interested in the Top-5 just passed instead. Warren Sapp in 1995 with failed cocaine and marijuana tests experienced the same slide out of the Top-5.

NFL teams invest millions into players, and the last thing they want is for a guy to get arrested for anything, much less something that is the easiest situation to not get caught in. And at four in the morning?

He seemed to cut loose with the calories after Texas’ season was over because why would he refuse to weigh in at the Senior Bowl? Sweat did appear out-of-shape during the week, but had a good practice week and was a mountain to attempt to move for the game’s offensive linemen. If all he has to do is sit in a gap and not be moved, does that superpower justify spending a second or third-round pick on him?

NFL teams will have questions for him now. They will want to know all the details of his day which led up to the arrest. And if he spouts out half-truths and hem haws around, they will simply take him off their draft board.

If the Browns still have an interest in drafting Sweat, they owe it to themselves to find out the answers to whatever questions they have.

Driving while impaired or drunk is an activity that could destroy property, injure innocent people, and kill. Is Cleveland okay with bringing in a guy like that?

Will they be able to give Sweat a vote of confidence beyond the field that his decision-making and focus will not affect the team? Can they depend on him not playing the fool one other time or even this being a habit in the realms of Josh Gordon?

As with all legal charges, Sweat is innocent until proven guilty but NFL franchises are not the legal system. Berry’s job is to make the best decision for the Cleveland Browns and that decision will likely have to be made before the legal process plays out.