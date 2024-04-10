Daily Dawg Chow 4/10: Cleveland Browns will reportedly pick up Greg Newsome’s fifth year option

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns have reportedly made a decision on defender’s contract status (Thomas Moore) Cleveland is expected to pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Greg Newsome II, according to cleveland.com
- NFL draft: Browns bring in QB and OT for visit, attend Pro Day for WR (Barry Shuck) The upcoming draft is just over two weeks away
- Browns potential Brazil game vs Eagles update (Jared Mueller) Browns or Packers are lined up to face the Eagles in Brazil but Green Bay might have gotten the nod
- 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 5-8 by the DBN Community (Chris Pokorny) More wide receivers come off the board in the top eight.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Expected to Make $13 Million Move With First-Round Pick (Heavy.com) “Despite trade rumors, the Cleveland Browns are expected to pick up cornerback Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option.”
- Ex-Browns Linebacker Explains Why He Was Never Re-Signing With Cleveland (Sports Illustrated) “Anthony Walker Jr. became a fan favorite in Cleveland over his last two seasons. Apparently the Browns never had a shot at bringing him back for a third one.”
- Browns named a potential landing spot for former All-Pro with football left in the tank (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns were named as a team to watch for former All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard.”
- The Cleveland Browns Might Not Be Leaving The Country After A Huge Statement Was Made On Tuesday (Yardbarker) “The Cleveland Browns are one of the youngest and brightest upcoming teams in the NFL, and after a great 2023 season where the Browns saw injury after injury and made the playoffs, many people can’t wait to watch them this season on the national stage.”
- Why the Browns are building a new stadium w/Pete Smith (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Pete Smith talk about why the Browns are building a new stadium
