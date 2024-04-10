Mel Kiper’s latest Mock Draft gives Browns pass rushing DT

The NFL draft is just over two weeks away from kicking off the next round of talent acquisition of the offseason. Coverage of the NFL draft has joined the NFL and college football in its vastness. Gone are the days when a few people here and there did NFL draft profiles, big boards and mock drafts.

One of the originals to cover the draft at an in-depth level is Mel Kiper Jr. For years, it was Mel’s Mock Draft that mattered and nothing else. Now, we are blessed with a variety of experts in the field but Kiper’s still gets a huge reaction when it comes out.

This week, Kiper provided a two-round mock draft (Insider, $) which meant the Cleveland Browns got to be involved.

Kiper has Cleveland adding DT Braden Fiske:

Cleveland, without a first-round pick as a result of the Deshaun Watson trade from March 2022, could look for a wide receiver or offensive lineman in Round 2, but I see depth along the D-line as a more pressing hole. Fiske, my second-ranked defensive tackle, had a stellar combine workout, showing top-level physical traits. He had 12 sacks in his two seasons at FSU.

Fiske is an interesting fit for the Browns as the interior of their defensive line, outside of last year’s draftee Siaki Ika and Maurice Hurst, is on the wrong side of 30 years old. The Florida State Seminoles and Western Michigan Broncos defender is a pass-rushing athlete:

Braden Fiske is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.89 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 20 out of 1735 DT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/xlX4tzzJPq pic.twitter.com/q0lVQPKMIG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2024

While adding Fiske’s athletic profile is enticing, the fit for Cleveland is less clear as Fiske is already 24 years old and will be 25 by the time the playoffs are going on at the end of the season.

While GM Andrew Berry has denied having age guardrails, Fiske is considered to have hit his athletic ceiling based on his age. The Browns also don’t have an immediate need at defensive tackle where drafting an older prospect to plug in right away and get a return on investment makes sense. Besides Ika and Hurst, Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris are expected to get significant snaps and Berry signed veteran Quinton Jefferson this offseason.

A couple of offensive linemen, including OT Kingsley Suamataia, a running back and a defensive end came off the board later in Kiper’s second round that could intrigue Cleveland even more.

Do you think adding Fiske is a good idea because you can never have too many pass rushers or a poor use of resources?