Browns or Packers? Eagles Brazil game opponent finally announced

For those who were hoping that the Cleveland Browns would get more national attention in 2024, the idea of being the opponent for the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil was exciting. For others, the idea of the Browns having to travel all the way to Brazil to start the season was concerning early in the season and would deny fans a trip to Philadelphia for a road game.

The Green Bay Packers were the only other team to be up for consideration to be the Eagles opponent to open the season. Packers president Mark Murphy let it slip Tuesday that they would be the opponent but the official word came on Wednesday:

URGENTE: o adversário do Philadelphia Eagles no jogo da NFL no Brasil será o Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/81igIlfp3T — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) April 10, 2024

Cleveland fans still could have a chance for an international game with the Jacksonville Jaguars on their road schedule. The Jaguars are regular hosts of a game across the pond:

Browns still a contender to play Jacksonville in London. Other non-division teams on Jaguars home schedule: Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings. Packers (Brazil) and Vikings (London) already are scheduled for international games this year. That leaves Pats, Jets, Browns. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 10, 2024

While the schedule is generally announced in the second week of May, we will likely find out the international game participants prior to that. The Browns in London could create an interesting AFC matchup with Jacksonville.

Are you glad the Browns won’t be playing in Brazil to start the season? Any interest in traveling to London for a game versus the Jaguars if that hits the schedule?