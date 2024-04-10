Browns may be expanding use of white facemask

The Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL’s most iconic uniforms, one that is easily recognizable to fans across the league.

One aspect that has been missing in recent years is the white facemask, which the team adopted in 1975 and made for a perfect contrast to the team’s orange helmet.

That unfortunately came to an end in 2006 with the return to the gray facemask, which was not a bad look but not as good as the white version. The team went further afield in 2015 with the misguided decision to adopt a brown facemask. (Brown may be beautiful, but only as a jersey color.)

It has been rumored for a few weeks that the Browns will be returning to the white facemask on their primary orange helmet for the 2024 season, with April 17 tagged as the day of the big announcement.

Sources reveal to the details of the upcoming Cleveland Browns helmet changes and the date the Browns will announce it



— SportsLogos.Net (@sportslogosnet) April 5, 2024

But what about the white throwback helmet that the Browns debuted last season to pair with their 1946 throwback uniform?

Safety Juan Thornhill may have spilled the beans on Tuesday when he posted a video on TikTok wearing a white helmet with a white facemask.

Had to get in game mode — The Chosen Juan ‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) April 10, 2024

It’s not a bad look and continues the minimalist look of the throwbacks.

It is a good idea to remember that just because a player posts something that does not make it true - see Maurice Hurst and the Browns playing in Brazil as an example - as teams are not exactly looking to have players or staff derail their preplanned announcements.

But if the rumors are true, everyone will know for sure on April 17.