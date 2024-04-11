Browns NFL draft: Tight end prospect has predraft visit

The Cleveland Browns have been busy talking to players and conducting interviews at the Senior Bowl, Combine, East-West Shrine Bowl, various Pro Days, and in bringing in numerous players to Berea with their Top-30 visits. So far that number has hit the dozen mark.

Now, they have brought in a player from a position that the franchise needs to fill with a capable body, tight end.

Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders was brought in to look over the training facilities in Berea, and meet and have dinner with the coaches as well as GM Andrew Berry.

Sanders (6’-4”, 243 pounds) was named First Team All Big-12 his final two years in college and was a finalist for the Mackey Award both years as well. In addition, he was a two-time member of the Big-12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

His draft projection is at the #51 slot. The Browns own the #54 spot in the second round, so taking Sanders could be a distinct possibility.

While at Texas, he was a three-year starter and appeared in 39 games with 27 starts. He broke the school career record in receptions for the tight end position with 99 catches. For his career, he had 1,295 yards with a 13.1 yards per reception average and scored seven touchdowns.

NEW: Denton Guyer 2027 ATH crafts his game after Denton area legend and former Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders



“The way he plays is exactly the way I see myself playing in college or at the next level and into the NFL and that’s really who I craft all of my game after.”



(VIP)… pic.twitter.com/6ddbojwQtt — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) March 10, 2024

He grew up in Denton, Texas, and attended Bill Ryan High School where he played basketball and was a receiver and defensive end on the football team. After his senior year, he was named First Team All-District 5-5A Division 1. He was actually a very good defensive end with 11 sacks and 20 tackles for loss his senior season. His school won the state championship his final year and Sanders was named the Co-Player of the Year in District 5-5A Division 1 by the Dallas Morning News.

Coming out of high school, he was rated a five-star recruit and had college offers from Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Houston, Texas A&M, TCU, Purdue, Grambling, Arkansas, Washington, Texas Tech, SMU, Baylor, Florida, Missouri, William & Mary, Oklahoma State, and he eventually chose Texas.

RELATED: DRAFT PROFILE JA’TAVION SANDERS

His 40 time at the Combine was 4.69.

Scouting report on NFL.com: