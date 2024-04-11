Daily Dawg Chow 4/11: Cleveland Browns won’t be opening the season in Brazil after all

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat’s stock falling after arrest, character concerns (Barry Shuck) The talented defensive tackle was arrested Sunday afternoon
- Browns may be expanding use of white facemask (Thomas Moore) Rumors have swirled that the white facemask will return to the iconic orange helmet, but what about the throwback helmet?
- Browns or Packers? Eagles Brazil game opponent finally announced (Jared Mueller) Cleveland fans can now plan for trips to Philadelphia this year
- Mel Kiper’s latest Mock Draft gives Browns pass rushing DT (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is just over 2 weeks away, adding Braden Fiske would be an interesting choice for the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Could ‘Art Modell’s Law’ keep the Browns in Cleveland? Kucinich speaks out (Fox 8) “Could ‘Art Modell’s Law’ keep the Browns in Cleveland? Former Senator Dennis Kucinich speaks out.”
- NFL Draft guide takeaways on Browns’ potential targets in Rounds 2 and 3 (The Athletic) “We take a look at some of the potential draft fits for Cleveland, while adding some context from Dane Brugler’s “The Beast.”
- Cleveland Browns will not play in Brazil, Packers will instead (WKYC) “The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Cleveland Browns will not play their Week 1 game in Brazil.”
- Maurice Hurst Has Comical Reaction To Browns Not Being Chosen For Brazil Game (Sports Illustrated) “The NFL officially announced that the Packers would be heading to South America in Week 1, instead of the Browns.”
- Browns really want to get better at Special Teams (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines what the Browns kicking units need to do to improve
Loading comments...