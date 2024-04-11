Browns, Nick Chubb agree to new contract, huge salary cap savings

Coming off two major surgeries last year, the Cleveland Browns do not know when RB Nick Chubb will be back in the field in 2024. With just one year left on his contract, it was expected that the team would require a new deal due to the injury.

GM Andrew Berry spoke multiple times about wanting Chubb back on the field for the Browns but the injury and his contract were a concern.

In the final year of his three-year extension signed in 2021, Chubb was set to make over $12 million this season with a cap number of almost $16 million. The team had a lot of leverage with none of his salary this season, just short of $12 million, was guaranteed.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland will have their star running back in 2024 under a reworked deal:

As is true with all contracts, the details will be important for the salary cap for the team and the total guaranteed for Chubb.

The first detail is in with Cleveland saving over $9 million on the salary cap with the new deal and Chubb able to make a little more than originally scheduled with incentives:

Based on the wording of the reports, it does not seem like Chubb signed any kind of extension to his deal so he is currently still set for free agency at the end of the season.

