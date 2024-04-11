2024 Browns DBN Big Board: 6-10 Results, Vote for Slots 11-15

After 91 votes, the 6-10 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

6. TE Brock Bowers - 200 total points

7. WR Rome Odunze - 157 total points

8. EDGE Dallas Turner - 146 total points

9. OT Amarius Mims - 91 total points

10. OT JC Latham - 85 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

To close out the top ten, fans are looking heavily toward the offensive side — first going with the luxury of adding another top-tier tight end in Brock Bowers, and then interested in bolstering the wide receiver spot with Rome Odunze. The Top 10 is capped off with a shot at one edge rusher (Dallas Turner), and then focusing on the potential need at offensive tackle with Amarius Mims and J.C. Latham.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. WR Marvin Harrison

2. OT Joe Alt

3. WR Malik Nabers

4. QB Caleb Williams

5. DT Byron Murphy

6. TE Brock Bowers

7. WR Rome Odunze

8. EDGE Dallas Turner

9. OT Amarius Mims

10. OT JC Latham

Compiling the Big Board: 11-15 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 11-15 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.