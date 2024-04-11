 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breakdown of DE Za’Darius Smith’s new contract with the Browns

The Browns ensured Myles Garrett has a reliable pass-rushing partner for a couple more years.

By Chris Pokorny
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

We are continuing to break down contracts signed by Cleveland Browns’ free agents this offseason, and one of the team’s biggest retentions came when they re-signed DE Za’Darius Smith to a 2-year deal worth $23 million.

DE Za’Darius Smith’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Option Bonus Roster Bonus Per Game Total Cap Hit
2024 $1,210,000 $4,025,000 $0 $0 $0 $5,235,000
2025 $1,500,000 $4,025,000 $1,398,200 $2,000,000 $510,000 $9,433,200
2026 $0 $4,025,000 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $5,423,200
2027 $0 $4,025,000 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $5,423,200
2028 $0 $2,158,000 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $3,556,200
2029 $0 $0 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $1,398,200
Total $2,710,000 $18,258,000 $6,991,000 $2,000,000 $510,000 $30,469,000
  • First, we need to remember what GM Andrew Berry did when he signed Smith to a one-year deal in 2023: he included a dummy year, setting up the situation where he would be a post-June 1st cut in 2024 for salary cap purposes. They didn’t end up needing to do that because they re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal this offseason. However, Smith still had $7.468 million in signing bonuses allocated to the cap over the 2024-2027 seasons ($1.867 million per year).
  • On Smith’s new deal, he is getting an additional $10.79 million signing bonus that is spread out over five years ($2.158 million per year). That explains why the year 2028 is showing a signing bonus only in that amount, while the previous four years show the combined signing bonuses ($2.158M + $1.867M = $4.025M).
  • Smith has a $6.99 million option bonus due to him on the 3rd day of the 2025 league year. If picked up, it would be spread out over five void years. He also has a $2 million roster bonus due to him on the 3rd day of the 2025 league year.
  • He has a $30,000 per game roster bonus due to him for the 2025 season.
  • Only $12 million of the contract is fully guaranteed — his signing bonus, and his $1.21 million base salary in 2024.
  • Cleveland is set to owe a hefty $15.8 million in dead cap during the 2026 offseason for Smith.

