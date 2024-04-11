Breakdown of DE Za’Darius Smith’s new contract with the Browns

We are continuing to break down contracts signed by Cleveland Browns’ free agents this offseason, and one of the team’s biggest retentions came when they re-signed DE Za’Darius Smith to a 2-year deal worth $23 million.

DE Za’Darius Smith’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Option Bonus Roster Bonus Per Game Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Option Bonus Roster Bonus Per Game Total Cap Hit 2024 $1,210,000 $4,025,000 $0 $0 $0 $5,235,000 2025 $1,500,000 $4,025,000 $1,398,200 $2,000,000 $510,000 $9,433,200 2026 $0 $4,025,000 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $5,423,200 2027 $0 $4,025,000 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $5,423,200 2028 $0 $2,158,000 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $3,556,200 2029 $0 $0 $1,398,200 $0 $0 $1,398,200 Total $2,710,000 $18,258,000 $6,991,000 $2,000,000 $510,000 $30,469,000