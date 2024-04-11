Breakdown of DE Za’Darius Smith’s new contract with the Browns

We are continuing to break down contracts signed by Cleveland Browns’ free agents this offseason, and one of the team’s biggest retentions came when they re-signed DE Za’Darius Smith to a 2-year deal worth $23 million.
DE Za’Darius Smith’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year
|Year
|Base Salary
|Signing Bonus
|Option Bonus
|Roster Bonus
|Per Game
|Total Cap Hit
|2024
|$1,210,000
|$4,025,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,235,000
|2025
|$1,500,000
|$4,025,000
|$1,398,200
|$2,000,000
|$510,000
|$9,433,200
|2026
|$0
|$4,025,000
|$1,398,200
|$0
|$0
|$5,423,200
|2027
|$0
|$4,025,000
|$1,398,200
|$0
|$0
|$5,423,200
|2028
|$0
|$2,158,000
|$1,398,200
|$0
|$0
|$3,556,200
|2029
|$0
|$0
|$1,398,200
|$0
|$0
|$1,398,200
|Total
|$2,710,000
|$18,258,000
|$6,991,000
|$2,000,000
|$510,000
|$30,469,000
- First, we need to remember what GM Andrew Berry did when he signed Smith to a one-year deal in 2023: he included a dummy year, setting up the situation where he would be a post-June 1st cut in 2024 for salary cap purposes. They didn’t end up needing to do that because they re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal this offseason. However, Smith still had $7.468 million in signing bonuses allocated to the cap over the 2024-2027 seasons ($1.867 million per year).
- On Smith’s new deal, he is getting an additional $10.79 million signing bonus that is spread out over five years ($2.158 million per year). That explains why the year 2028 is showing a signing bonus only in that amount, while the previous four years show the combined signing bonuses ($2.158M + $1.867M = $4.025M).
- Smith has a $6.99 million option bonus due to him on the 3rd day of the 2025 league year. If picked up, it would be spread out over five void years. He also has a $2 million roster bonus due to him on the 3rd day of the 2025 league year.
- He has a $30,000 per game roster bonus due to him for the 2025 season.
- Only $12 million of the contract is fully guaranteed — his signing bonus, and his $1.21 million base salary in 2024.
- Cleveland is set to owe a hefty $15.8 million in dead cap during the 2026 offseason for Smith.
