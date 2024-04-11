Browns NFL draft: ‘What we’re hearing’ rumor, ‘successful draft’ prediction

For years, the Cleveland Browns were the central focus of NFL draft coverage. Whether it was having multiple picks in the first round, rumors of making big moves up or down or their seemingly never-ending search for a quarterback, the Browns and the NFL draft were words used together quite often.

Since the trade for QB Deshaun Watson, Browns draft coverage has been mostly quiet on the national level as GM Andrew Berry tries to fill in around a talented core of players. That has led to very few rumors trickling out of Berea.

Given the team’s offseason, most believe Berry will be looking for a future starting left tackle, a defensive lineman or a wide receiver with their second-round pick with running back, despite Nick Chubb returning for 2024 on a new contract, in consideration in the third round and beyond.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid (subscriber, $), offensive tackle seems to be Cleveland’s focus based on rumors he is hearing around the league:

With that in mind, Roger Rosengarten has versatility that could be a good fit.

In the same piece, Jake Trotter provides his thought on what will make a “successful draft” for the Browns:

By finally selecting a high-impact receiver to add to its young, talented core. Despite numerous swings, especially on Day 2, the Browns have struggled to find that wideout in recent drafts. Landing a young playmaker will be paramount for the Browns as Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper turns 30 before next season.

While this year’s NFL draft class is strong at both offensive tackle and receiver, it will be tough for Berry to add a player capable of starting in 2025 on the line and meet Trotter’s goal for “a high-impact receiver.” However, a top-shelf receiver could be available in the second round with Rosengarten, projected as a third-round pick, allowing the Browns to move Dawand Jones to left tackle if that is a part of their plans.

Do you believe the rumor about OT being a priority for the Browns? Do you think a receiver, given all the resources placed into the position already, should be prioritized as well?