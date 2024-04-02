Browns NFL Draft Insight: OL Javion Cohen

This pick would affect the 2025 or 2026 season. Are the Cleveland Browns going to be able to retain both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller? Bitonio makes $22.9 million whereas Teller brings home $21.9 million.

By drafting a guard now, this would address that issue. This would give time to develop without live game-action pressure.

The Browns remain high on Drew Forbes to come back from injury. Nick Harris is gone so that leaves Michael Dunn and Forbes as the only backup guards on the roster. There has been a guard as one of the Browns top 30 visits this year.

OG Javion Cohen

Draft projection: Round 6

Browns pick: #205

Specifics:

College: Miami Hurricanes

Height: 6’-4”

Weight: 325 pounds

40-time: 5.20

Career starts: 30

Positives:

Quick out of stance Hustler and durable Natural power Strong upper core Narrow base out of his stance Good hand fighter Able to get to second level Good understanding of angles Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

Overeager puncher Only average measurables Average run blocker Limited arm length Can be slow off the snap Struggles against countermoves

Expert Draft Site Analysis

SportsTalk.com

Cohen only played guard in college. He appears to have NFL-caliber arm length and a thick and filled-out frame. He tries to stay low at initial contact. There are examples of his well-placed punches completely halting the pass rusher’s momentum. Cohen has reliable grip strength to clamp down on defenders. He is not fooled by spin moves and keeps his head on a swivel to detect stunts and delayed pass rushers. Unfortunately, Cohen’s limited lateral agility allows some rushers to capture his shoulder and beat him vertically. He gets caught ducking his head into blocks in pass protection at times.