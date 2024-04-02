Daily Dawg Chow 4/2: Should the Browns start thinking about addressing the Guard position for the future?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland councilman enters Browns stadium discussion (Thomas Moore) “Councilman Brian Kazy plans to introduce legislation that would require team owners to follow the state’s co-called “Modell Law” if they want a new home for the team.”
- Breaking down the coverages that Jim Schwartz used to stymie AFC North opponents in 2023 (Matt Wilson) Taking a look at the Browns’ coverage choices against divisional teams in 2023
- Browns mock draft: April 1st brings 1st mock draft of NFL draft month (Jared Mueller) Browns add talented players on both sides of the ball in this 7 round NFL mock draft
- New NFL rule could lead to huge year for Browns TE David Njoku (Jared Mueller) Swinging hip drop tackle could also lead to bigger years for all tight ends but Njoku is athletically unique
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland City Council wants in on Browns talks (Axios Cleveland) “During a media Q&A, Kazy repeatedly stated that the council has not been involved in stadium conversations and has not been briefed by the Haslams or by the Bibb administration.”
- Will The Browns Move Up In The Upcoming Draft? (Athlon) “Browns GM Andrew Berry recently discussed the possibility of being aggressive and moving up in the 2024 NFL Draft.”
- Enter the 2024 Browns Schedule Predictor Sweepstakes (clevelandbrowns.com) “Make your picks for who the Browns will play in each week of the 2024 season for a chance to win a Myles Garrett jersey and two tickets to the Browns home opener!”
- Depth At Offensive Guard Is A Top Need In The Draft (Sports Illustrated) “Last season, Teller was the only offensive lineman to play in all 17 regular season games for the Browns. Bitonio missed just two games towards the end of the season while battling with a back injury.”
- Ken Dorsey has already become underrated (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to some of the early chatter on the Browns’ new OC
Loading comments...