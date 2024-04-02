NFL free agency: Browns sign former All-Pro, Cleveland native

Every time we think NFL free agency is done for the Cleveland Browns, another move gets made. This time, another special teams player got added to the Browns roster with CB Justin Hardee signing with the team.

Hardee has spent seven years in the league including the last three with the New York Jets. The special teams ace was named to the All-Pro team for the 2022 NFL season when he had 14 tackles and one forced fumble in that phase of the game.

Cleveland fans will remember Hardee for telling QB Joe Flacco to “Bring my city a (champion)ship” after the Browns locked up a playoff spot against the Jets in 2023.

The team made the signing official shortly after reports surfaced that he would be coming home:

The Glenville, Ohio native was undrafted out of Illinois in 2017. He has played in 100 games with his first four years coming with the New Orleans Saints.

Hardee joins CB Tony Brown, RB Nyheim Hines and LB Devin Bush among free-agent additions to special teams this offseason.