ESPN identifies then fills Browns NFL draft need

With weeks until the NFL draft, fans can drown in coverage of the event. For Cleveland Browns, that coverage is a lot more sparse given the lack of draft picks and the lack of roles available for the 2024 NFL season.

A look the Browns 53-man roster projection after the initial wave of free agency, not including a few moves since, shows very few spaces available. Cleveland’s projected starting lineup really doesn’t have a spot available and just two spots up in the air with players competing at right tackle and defensive tackle.

That doesn't mean GM Andrew Berry doesn’t have some areas of the team where they can address. ESPN (subscriber, $), via Jake Trotter (pictured above), identified the Browns top three needs as WR, RB and DT. NFL draft expert Matt Miller then filled one of those needs:

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee. My No. 2 back in the draft, Wright has speed around the corner and excellent vision in space. He posted 1,013 yards on the ground with four touchdowns in 2023. — Miller

Wright just turned 21 years old on April Fool’s Day. The Tennessee Volunteers star produced a strong athletic score with only his size, at 5’10” and 210 pounds, below elite:

Jaylen Wright is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.82 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 33 out of 1765 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ps5ntoHNxK pic.twitter.com/XW5WLpqRLP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

The lack of agility testing is a concern but very few players, overall, completed those drills at the NFL combine. Wright is the third ranked running back on the Consensus Big Board and projected to be drafted early in the third round.

Do you agree with the three needs listed by Trotter above? How would you feel about Wright as one of the first two picks by the Browns this year?