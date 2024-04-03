Daily Dawg Chow 4/3: Cleveland Browns bring in Special Teams maven Justin Hardee

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- ESPN identifies then fills Browns NFL draft need (Jared Mueller) RB Jaylen Wright fills one of the three defined needs
- NFL free agency: Browns sign former All-Pro, Cleveland native (Jared Mueller) Justin Hardee adds another key special teamer to the Browns roster
- Breaking down the coverages that Jim Schwartz used to stymie AFC North opponents in 2023 (Matt Wilson) Taking a look at the Browns’ coverage choices against divisional teams in 2024
More Cleveland Browns news:
- CB Justin Hardee Sr. signs with the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “CB Justin Hardee Sr. is returning to Cleveland to join his hometown team, as the Browns announced they have signed Hardee to a contract”
- New Browns QB Works Out in Sports Coat and Khakis (Men’s Journal) “The Cleveland Browns went through a couple of quarterbacks last season on their way to a playoff appearance.”
- Cleveland City Council wants in on Browns talks (Axios) “Cleveland City Council is sick of being on the sidelines in the Browns negotiations. State of play:”
- Browns bring home Cleveland native Justin Hardee Sr. (Akron Beacon Journal) The Browns are bringing Cleveland native Justin Hardee home. The team announced on Tuesday they had signed Hardee, a Glenville High School graduate.
- The state of AFC at the end of 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier assesses things
