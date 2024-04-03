Fields Yates’ NFL mock draft brings Browns 1st RB off the board

One of the most difficult things for national media members is to really know the intricacies of each team especially around the NFL draft. For years, national NFL mock drafts would have the Cleveland Browns drafting older players despite GM Andrew Berry’s history of valuing age.

Going into the 2024 NFL draft, national media has seemed to focus on the defensive line, wide receiver and running back for the Browns despite the team’s moves in free agency. Tuesday, ESPN identified those needs and had Cleveland drafting a running back.

Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates did the same thing in his two-round NFL mock draft (subscriber, $) but with the Browns getting the first back off the board:

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State Our first running back! Benson would have a chance for a massive role from jump street in Cleveland, as Nick Chubb’s availability is unclear (leg injury) for the start of the 2024 regular season, and Jerome Ford was solid but not spectacular filling in. Benson has excellent speed (4.39), is a forced missed tackle waiting to happen and shows very good pass-game traits.

While Chubb’s injury is a concern, Berry made moves this offseason that seem to take them out of the running back market, at least early. Nyheim Hines was added to help on kick returns but is also a valuable player as a pass catcher out of the backfield. D’onta Foreman is a grinder of a running back who can take a pounding on early downs.

On top of those two free agents, Cleveland has Jerome Ford, last year’s starter, and Pierre Strong. When Chubb returns, the Browns will have five running backs who deserve roster spots when they normally only keep four guys there.

Taking a look at the selections made after pick 54, WR Malachi Corley, the YAC king who has visited Cleveland, DT Maason Smith, WR Ja’Lynn Polk, DE Adisa Isaac, TE Theo Johnson and WR Troy Franklin would have been better picks at more valuable positions.