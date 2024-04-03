Browns NFL Draft Profile: OG Christian Haynes

The Cleveland Browns have the luxury of utilizing the “Best player available” strategy in the 2024 NFL Draft but there’s one specific position group that stands out as a potential need within the next two seasons.

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been excellent players for the Browns throughout the entirety of their careers, with Bitonio potentially being a hall of famer down the line. Though both of them are still active and pivotal to the team’s success in the 2024 season, after that it could start to get murky.

Bitonio isn’t getting any younger and has been dealing with a nagging back injury, and Cleveland could open up more cap space after the 2024 season by trading Teller post-June 1st in 2025. There’s a realistic chance that either Bitonio legitimately contemplates retirement or Teller gets moved following the upcoming season. If the team believes that one of these things could happen then it might be smart for Cleveland to be proactive here. Selecting a potential replacement for one of them in the 2nd or 3rd round later this month might be the best way to go.

If they choose to do this, Christian Haynes is a player who could be ranked fairly high on the Browns’ draft board heading into round 2 due to his technical prowess and scheme versatility.

Name

Christian Haynes

Position

Offensive Guard

Height/Weight

6’2.6”, 317 pounds

College

University of Connecticut

Stats

2023: 12 starts at Right Guard - AP 3rd Team All-American

Overall: Started 49 straight games for the Huskies

Relative Athletic Score

Christian Haynes is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.09 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 140 out of 1523 OG from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/T1AOTj93fw pic.twitter.com/8aWBMYecjn — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2024

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

59th

What experts are saying

“Haynes functions as a high-floor pass blocker with good anchor timing, placement, and awareness. Meanwhile, in the run game, he has versatility across gap and zone variations, and his verified mauler mentality makes him a tone-setter and a brutal finisher in space.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network Scout “An outstanding technician and athlete, Christian Haynes is a true headliner at the interior offensive line position and an immediate impact starter.”- TDN Draft Team “Overall, Haynes is a hard-nosed, mentally sharp and experienced player with good play strength to bolster an O-line room as a quality interior depth piece. He can work his way into a solid starter in a downhill, play-action-based system as he adapts to NFL speed. -Bleacher Report NFL Draft Scouting Team

Pros

One of the best 2nd-level blockers in the ‘24 class

Excellent lateral mobility and footwork in zone schemes

Good pulling ability, doesn’t overrun his landmarks

Great overall hand placement

Sound technique as a pass blocker

Solid anchor ability against bullrushers

A+++ finisher in the run game, doesn’t stop until the whistle blows

Intelligent player, does a good job of communicating and handling stunts

“Squatty” build allows him to completely “stone” blitzing linebackers at the POA

Top-notch movement skills and technique on combo blocks

Cons

Sometimes has trouble recovering if he lets opponents get into his frame

Lacks ideal length for the position

Haynes has had trouble with smaller, quicker interior pass rushers in the past

Browns player drafting could impact

It’s hard to say whether or not Haynes would “rock the boat” in his rookie year in terms of playing time for specific players. He’d most likely be one of the team’s top interior depth players alongside Michael Dunn as a rookie, and then move into the starting lineup in year 2 following the loss of Bitonio or Teller.

Priority

Medium - High. As mentioned in the opening, it’s possible that offensive guard could become a “need” sooner than some people think for Cleveland. Andrew Berry likes to draft players a full season or two before thrusting them into the starting lineup, so the 2024 class might be an ideal spot to find a future starting interior lineman. Yes, Haynes is older but his overall ability could outweigh age concerns outside of the top-50 picks.

What are your thoughts on Christian Haynes? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.